Investigators are not infallible.
Take the recent case against Brandon Gonzales, the Greenville man who spent nine days in jail after Hunt County authorities named him as the gunman in an Oct. 26 shooting at an unsanctioned Texas A&M University-Commerce homecoming party that left two people dead and injured several others. “At Gonzales’ first court appearance on Oct. 30, Sgt. Jeff Haines of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said officials were ‘100%, without a doubt’ certain that Gonzales was the shooter,” WFAA reported.
But on Nov. 5, Gonzales was released, all charges dropped. Hunt County authorities said new information proved he was not the shooter.
His reputation sullied, Gonzales moved from his hometown of Greenville to Florida to find work, The Dallas Morning News reports. But the arrest has prevented him from securing employment. A lawsuit is surely in the works against Hunt County authorities, whose investigation was troubled by witnesses refusing to cooperate and then, under the lens of national attention, rushed to make an arrest in what had been the latest shooting.
And then there’s Rodney Reed’s case, where the stakes are higher.
“Texas’ highest criminal court halted Rodney Reed’s execution Friday afternoon, sending the now-famous case back to the trial court to further review several claims — biggest of all that he is innocent of the murder that landed him on death row more than 20 years ago,” The Texas Tribune reported.
Dozens of state and federal lawmakers on both sides of the aisle were joined by scores of others in calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to delay the execution. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals’ ruling preempts any action on Abbott’s part.
Reed, 51, is convicted in the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop. His lawyers contest new evidence brought forth in the more than two decades since his conviction proves his innocence and puts suspicion on Stites’ fiance, Jimmy Fennell.
U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul in a letter to Abbott hit the nail on the head when he wrote: “A death sentence is final, and given the doubt surrounding his innocence at this time, I believe our state cannot execute Mr. Reed in good conscience.”
Investigators are human. Our judicial system is not perfect. Admission of error in Gonzales’ case and the delay of Reed’s sentence to review the new information are the right calls, and show the system is working.
Klark Byrd
