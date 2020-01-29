Skipping through the channels on my TV this weekend, I saw the words “figure skating” on the menu, and just for grins and giggles I punched in the numbers and settled in to watch what used to be my favorite sport.
After about 20 minutes, I was reaching for the remote control, muttering to myself “figure skating is not what it used to be.”
After hundreds — nay, thousands — of years of being just one form of winter transportation, skating became first a social activity and then a sport only in the last two or three centuries. Jackson Haines was the first skating star, inventing many of the moves we still see on the ice today, like sit spins and freestyle dance moves. Europeans dominated the sport for many years after it made its debut at the Olympics in 1908.
Pretty, blonde Norwegian Sonja Henie, wearing scandalously short skirts and a big smile, parlayed gold medals at three Olympic games and 10 world championships in a row into a career in movies and live skating shows, before rumors of her association with Nazis dimmed her popularity.
Henie was a great technician on the ice, but skating back then was pretty staid by today’s standards.
World War II put a damper on the European skating scene and Americans began to climb the medals podiums more and more frequently as the names Dick Buttons, Tenley Albright and Carol Heiss, among others, came to the fore, before a plane crash took out the entire American team and its coaches in 1961. It would be years before American Peggy Fleming took the international spotlight on the ice. Most of the consistent winners in those days were the Russians.
In the 1984 Olympics, figure skating began to come into its own as a major entertainment as well as a top draw competitive sport, thanks to such skaters at England’s Jayne Torvell and Christopher Dean, who took perfect scores almost across the board, thrilling TV audiences around the world with their artistry. They coached and choreographed other skaters for years after they retired from competition and touring.
The energy they kick-started in figure skating blew up at Calgary in 1988, culminating in the “Battle of the Brians” — Canada’s Brian Orser and American Brian Boitano. Katarina Witt became a super star in these games, defending her gold medal.
Skating became a game of jumps and athleticism, with an emphasis on speed and on revolutions and “air-time” on the ice as well as one the TV screen. People could not get enough figure skating and winners were making big money with endorsements and appearances at all kinds of public events.
The hoopla continued for several years, into the 1990s with skaters like Americans Kristi Yamaguchi and Michelle Kwan, Canadian Elvis Stojko, France’s Surya Bonaly (the one who refused to wear leggings when she competed), and a slew of Russians such as Viktor Petrenko and Oksana Baiul. Then there was Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. Can’t forget them.
Figure skating was sexy, dramatic and intriguing back then. You never knew what to expect next. The jumps got bigger, the heartbreaks were achy-er and the meltdowns more newsworthy.
Perhaps it was too much, too fast, too furious to last too long.
Watching skating this weekend is the first time I have sat and watched for years. The only name I recognized was Johnny Weir, one of the network commentators, a U.S. national champion and an Olympic bronze medalist, he of the flashy costumes and the eventual coming out. He was recently also a contestant on “The Masked Singer,” one of my guilty pleasure TV shows.
An American named Nathan Chen recently took his fourth U.S. Championship in a row, matching Boitano in wins. He completed four quadruple jumps — Boitano did one in 1988 — but he failed to capture my interest, as did the entire competition. How sad is it that four quads and six triples just didn’t match the excitement of that one competition in Calvary?
