Without fanfare, the beloved bailiff picked up a few remaining items and walked out of the office he has occupied for the past 27 years.
Ron Byers, who has been a kind, familiar face in the 6th District Courtroom since former Judge Webb Biard appointed him in 1993, retired Friday from a 39-year career in law enforcement.
“It’s bittersweet,” Byers said, holding back tears. “I will miss my courthouse family.”
Both the district judge who appointed him to the position in 1993 and the district judge who bids him farewell 27 years later have nothing but praise for their bailiff
“He is honest, loyal, has common sense and knows how to deal with people,” Biard said. “I could trust him to do his job. He never talked out of school, and we never had a cross word. And, I never had one complaint about him.”
The judge and the bailiff remain close.
“We are much more than a judge and a bailiff,” Biard said. “We are the best of friends.”
Byers began his career in law enforcement in 1981 with the Paris Police Department where he became the department’s first canine officer, was a member of the first SWAT team and its first honor guard. He also became its first physical fitness director. He then served briefly at the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office before his appointment as bailiff.
Police Chief Bob Hundley recalled those early years when he and Byers were patrol officers. Hundley shared the following story.
“Ron was on my patrol shift for many years, we were team members on the SWAT team. One of the many search warrants we ran has one incident that kind of stands out.
“We were serving a drug warrant on a location that was reported to have many booby-traps in place. After we made the entry and the scene was secured, I noticed Ron standing there with one of his legs shaking a little bit.
Evidently the suspect had strung one of those single electric wire 'fence,' and as Ron approached his spot for the entry, he walked into the wire.
“The team certainly enjoyed his misfortune, and I have to say, the wire didn't stop him from doing what needed to be done.”
Hundley’s assessment of Byers: “Good man, good officer and very deserving of a good retirement.”
Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young credited Byers as being a calming influence at the courthouse.
“I’ve been back to Paris for almost 26 years, and Ron has been the one constant and calming influence in the courtroom and courthouse,” Young said. We will definitely miss him.”
Sixth District Judge Wes Tidwell said Byers was the epitome of a bailiff.
“I began practicing law about the same time Ron started his bailiff duties,” Tidwell said. “Being a trial lawyer, I learned that making friends with the bailiff was literally the key to survival. Bailiffs run the show, they know the juries and the ins and outs of the judge and opposing counsel. Most bailiffs can tell you what a jury or a judge is going to do before they do it. That comes from sitting quietly, watching and listening. Ron is that type of bailiff.”
Tidwell shared an experience as a lawyer in Byers’ courtroom.
“I can remember a case that I tried that centered around a technical traffic violation. About half way through the trial, Ron said, ‘you know, that wasn’t a traffic violation.’ I didn’t believe him because it seemed to be an obvious stop. After a few minutes of research, I found Ron was right. You might ask why the bailiff would help a defense lawyer. Well, Ron is a fair man who is as much concerned about justice being served as anything else. If it was going to happen in his courtroom, it needed to be fair.
Tidwell shared about his bailiff’s all around abilities.
“I’ve seen Ron step in when inmates were having a bad day or a tough time in court. Their tempers may be on the uptick but his calm words and demeanor always prevailed. Again, he wasn’t there as a cop or jailer. He was there to serve and protect all those who came in the courtroom and even the courthouse.”
And about his famous culinary skills, Tidwell had this to say:
“Of course, I can talk about his cooking. He’s a master and has fed so many hungry courthouse employees. Lunch time on the second floor smelled pretty good.”
The judge then talked about how he became “Uncle Ron” as he helped care for the child of the judge’s clerk, who often brought her infant to work.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’d see Ron walking around with that child in his arms, and the child holding on to him like her life depended on it. We sometimes deal with some very difficult gut-wrenching matters. Seeing him and the child, though, gave all of us a reprieve from our difficult jobs.”
Tidwell paid Byers the highest of compliments.
“Over these last four years, I can say that I never worried a day on the bench,” the judge said. “I always knew Ron had things under control and was probably more in tune with the courtroom and whatever else was going on than I was.”
He will be missed, Tidwell said, noting Byers would look at him, regardless of the situation, with a calm demeanor, before the two entered the courtroom.
“He’d say, ‘you ready?’ And I’d say, ‘let’s do it,’ as he led me into the courtroom. That routine is going to be missed.”
I will miss you as well, Mr. Byers. Thanks for providing me with much needed technology that allows me to hear in the massive and historical courtroom, and for allowing me to charge my computer in your office during lunch breaks.
Enjoy your retirement.
By the way, you said you’d be back often to visit. Let me know when you are bringing lunch.
