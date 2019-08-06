In our country, few things are as polarizing as gun control. It is consistently the issue that splits people down the aisle.
In the wake of these terrible attacks in Dayton and El Paso, people are grieving and upset more than ever. I see no need to dive deep into these shootings — current media coverage is saturated with them. We are numb with grief.
I, like many others, am saddened and disheartened by the terrible evil on display in these shootings. The one glimpse of encouragement I see lies in the rarely-united front presented by many officials on both sides of the aisle against the racist rhetoric presented in El Paso.
Our Texas U.S. representatives, Republicans, condemned the white supremacy on display.
“As the son of a Cuban immigrant, I am deeply horrified by the hateful anti-Hispanic bigotry expressed in the shooter’s so-called ‘manifesto.’ This ignorant racism is repulsive and profoundly anti-American,” Sen. Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter. “We must speak clearly to combat evil in any form it takes. What we saw yesterday was a heinous act of terrorism and white supremacy. There is no place for this in El Paso, in Texas, or anywhere across our nation. We are all Americans and we are all standing united with El Paso.”
Sen. John Cornyn also tweeted several thoughts about addressing gun control and condemned the violence.
“I spent some of my early years growing up in El Paso. The ‘manifesto’ published by the shooter revealed his intent to sow ethnic divisions in this community, our state and nation. His twisted vision will not succeed. #ElPasoStrong,” he wrote.
Rep. John Ratcliffe also tweeted a statement.
“We must condemn in the strongest terms any such acts of hatred, violence and terrorism. I thank all first responders and law enforcement involved for their bravery as investigations continue,” he wrote.
In a time of bitter division, responses like these are appropriate and healing measures in standing shoulder-to-shoulder across the aisle to condemn a clear evil.
And lawmakers are responding, including President Donald Trump. The president said he wants legislation providing “strong background checks” for gun users.
“We vow to act with urgent resolve,” he said in a press conference Monday.
I grieve with others across Texas this week. I hope that our leaders can pull together, not apart. And I hope Congress makes strides in bipartisan cooperation and leads our nation forward in the aftermath of another tragedy.
