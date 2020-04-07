Social distancing has led a number of businesses to shut down and rework how they operate. Employees have had to find a way to do everything they would normally do in an office at home. One would think that working from home would be better than going into an office every day, with the comfort of setting a schedule and being less stressed because you are in a safe place. However, that isn’t necessarily true.
Working from home means that one has to find a way to censor out all distractions for a certain amount of time every day in order to get something done. That wouldn’t be a problem at an office or work station because distractions are already kept at a minimum.
With video conferencing becoming a popular tool for colleagues to communicate with one another, a lot of interesting scenarios can happen while livestreaming from the comfort of home. For instance, there was a news story about a woman accidentally making herself appear as a potato while talking to her employees and she couldn’t find a way to undo the filter, so she had to go through the entire conference like that. There are plenty of stories about pets interrupting their owner’s stream to demand attention, much to the delight of their watching co-workers.
Aside from the distractions, people are also dealing with anxiety over the pandemic situation. Being stuck inside because a microscopic bug refuses to stop being mean is good nightmare fuel. With infection numbers rising at a rapid pace every day and the death toll not slowing down, an apocalyptic worldview starts to take shape inside one’s mind, and it’s hard to get any work done when all someone can think about is whether or not their loved ones are safe. Plus, the uncertainty of what the future might hold with the economy on the verge of collapsing and people losing their minds in isolation can drive someone to imagine worst-case scenarios. It’s draining on a body to constantly be on edge about a possible outcome, and that can affect one’s work ethic.
Since it’s looking like more and more people are going to be on this work-from-home adventure, some suggestions on how to navigate these troubled waters have been provided by various reliable sources. According to The Muse, a good way to start is to designate a separate work space.
“If you never fully disconnect from work, your work productivity will suffer and your home life can take a hit as well,” the article said.
Isolation and disconnection can both lead to anxiety, according to Forbes magazine. “For the sake of your mental health, I urge you to build it into your schedule. Of course, connection in the time of ‘social distancing’ has its limitations. Your quickest solve? Remember when we used to call people on the telephone? Consider bringing it back. There’s even a group FaceTime option now... it’ll bring you back to the simpler times of three-way calling,” the article said.
Just taking a few moments every day to make a gameplan and breathe will do a lot of good while dealing with this unprecedented event.
