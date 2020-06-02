The death of Houston native George Floyd, an unarmed black man, under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer has sparked widespread protests against systemic racism and police brutality.
Statistics have shown that there were only 27 days in 2019 where police did not kill someone. Of the 1,099 people killed by police last year, 24% were black people despite black Americans being only 13% of the population, according to MappingPoliceViolence.org.
Amid the in-person protests, petitions and opportunities to donate to justice organizations have been circulating online. There are a myriad of ways to lend your support:
Financially: The financially able may make donations to organizations like the Minnesota Freedom Fund, the George Floyd Memorial Fund or the Black Visions Collective. Money is tight for many right now due to the coronavirus, but a contribution of any size may help.
Through Protest: Peacefully protesting in the streets is a way of showing support for the black community and wanting to end police brutality. Peaceful protests were the hallmark of the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s with many led by Martin Luther King Jr. King said: “Certain conditions continue to exist in our society, which must be condemned as vigorously as we condemn riots. But in the final analysis, a riot is the language of the unheard.” Signs with the names of black Americans murdered by police help ensure they are not forgotten.
Listen and take action: Talk with trusted black community leaders or talk with your black neighbors. Listen to what they say about how they experience America, and brainstorm solutions together.
On Social Media: Think about what you’re posting online and what message it sends to your friends and family. Yes, you could share the video of Mr. Floyd’s murder, but consider how this could retraumatize black friends or followers. The American public already knows what happened in Minneapolis. Instead, post links to resources to further the conversation or to support organizations on the front lines.
Call for the arrest of the involved: Derek Chauvin, the officer who placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes until he died, has been fired and charged with murder. But the other three officers involved, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, were only fired. Call County Attorney Mike Freeman at 612-348-5550 and ask that he charge all of the officers for their involvement.
Julia Furukawa
