I read an essay this week written by a former police officer. It helped me visualize what defunding the police might actually look like here in Paris. Maybe you’ll be able to see it too.
Here’s an excerpt that stuck with me:
“The question is: Did I need a gun and sweeping police powers to help the average person on the average night? The answer is no. When I was doing my best work as a cop, I was doing mediocre work as a therapist or social worker. My good deeds were listening to people failed by the system and trying to unite them with any crumbs of resources the structure was currently denying them.”
As it stands, in American society — Paris included — police officers fill myriad roles. On any given day, they may fuction as a social worker, a marriage counselor, a specialist in sexual assault, an expert on traffic safety, a drug enforcement officer, a child safety advocate or a conflict deescalator. No one person is capable of handling all those roles, much less do them well — especially when it takes an average of only 840 hours in a police academy to become an officer.
So why do we funnel so much money into the police and expect them to be able to handle all of these responsibilities? What if we spread it out to fund other resources for the public, and other workers who would be better suited to the community’s needs?
Currently, the City of Paris has a budget of $23,615,442. More than one-quarter of that money is budgeted exclusively for the Paris Police Department. The largest portion of the $6,517,341 given to the police is used to fund the salaries and wages of the many police officers who serve this community. Cutting their numbers and replacing officers who respond to mental health-related incidents with specialists would redistribute some of this money. Cutting their numbers and replacing officers who respond to calls about abuse with social workers would redistribute some of this money. Cutting their numbers and funneling money into programs and infrastructure that support the Paris community would redistribute some of this money.
It’s undeniable that social services in Paris are woefully underfunded. The “Think Child Safety” program, which, according to the City of Paris’ website, “teaches children about 911, car seat safety, gun safety, fire safety, bicycle safety, water safety, CPR and First Aid and pedestrian safety,” is budgeted for a meager $3,500 for this year.
There are no city-funded social workers, and no city-operated homeless shelters. Imagine a city where money that could go to a bloated police department was directed toward public programs and people trained to respond to crises that police aren’t suited for.
Defunding the police in Paris doesn’t mean we will descend into a Mad Max Fury Road anarchist nightmare. It could just bolster our services for the public and ensure that based on the nature of an incident, those who are better suited for the job are the ones to respond. Our police are valued members of our community, but they shouldn’t be filling 10 roles at once. Take a chunk of that budget and let the experts take the wheel.
