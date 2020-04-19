Heaven gained an angel last week when Justin Colt Graves of Powderly went home to be with his Lord.
The 32-year-old son of Ruth and Jimmy Sisson and Brian Graves, Justin was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type 1 (Werdnig-Hoffman), when he was five months old. His life expectancy then was two years.
Werdnig-Hoffman is the most severe type of spinal muscular atrophy, which causes muscular weakness throughout the body, scoliosis and respiratory weakness. In Justin’s case, he was unable to move except for facial expressions and he lived with a ventilator since he was 2. Diagnosed at six months, he first lived with the assistance of an iron lung.
But Justin was a fighter. And because of his determination and the love of his mother, sisters and step-father, Justin lived a fulfilling life with lots of friends, many who credit him with bringing them closer to the Lord.
With an entourage of family and the 24-hour care of nurses, Justin could be seen reclining in a wheelchair at events all over town until the last few years of his life. He was a people person and never met a stranger, according to his younger sisters, Heather, 29, and Jordan, 27.
A graduate of North Lamar High School, former principal Paul Allen remembers Justin’s last three years in school.
“He was a big part of North Lamar because he attended all sporting events,” Allen recalled. “He went to prom; he went to football games; and he went to graduation.”
Accom-panied by a nurse at all times, Justin often became Allen’s eyes and ears.
“He heard and saw everything,” Allen said. “He would communicate things to me through his sisters and nurses. I would ask him what I needed to do, and he would certainly tell me.”
Something Allen said he never did before or since, the principal allowed Justin to fix his own schedule.
“Whatever he wanted to take, I let him take; and if he didn’t like it, I let him change,” Allen admitted. “He and I had a good time about that because I always accused him of wanting to be in the classroom with the prettiest girls.”
In preparing this tribute to an amazing individual, I talked with his sisters, his godmother, Tina Halliburton, registered nurse Judy Reese, who cared for Justin almost his entire life, and nurse Dustin Williams, who considered Justin a “brother from another mother.”
I also visited with musician and pastor Wade White, who led Justin to the Lord and baptized him when he was 19 at The Cowboy Church in Reno. Members of the family told me Justin considered Wade his hero.
“He inspired me to become the hero he thought I was,” Wade said about their 20-year plus relationship beginning when Justin was in junior high school. “To be honest, he inspired a lot of us to be better people.”
From others close to Justin, I learned the following.
He used his bright blue eyes to communicate along with a frown for the word “no” and a rapid up and down movement of his eyebrows for “yes.” Justin was extremely smart, knew everything happening around him and never met a stranger. In fact, he encouraged his mother to explain to others, especially children, why God made him the way he was and to tell them that he was special.
Perhaps the most complete description of Justin came from Dustin Williams.
“He was extremely funny and was a hot mess for sure,” Dustin said. “He loved life, and always thought of the needs of other people, especially his mother.
“Justin was intelligent and didn’t forget a thing,” Dustin added. “He was just stuck in a body that didn’t work.”
Justin no longer is confined to that worldly body as he is now with His Father in heaven. During his 32 years on this Earth, Justin left a positive impact on the many people who came in contact with this extraordinary individual.
