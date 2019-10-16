The population of Lamar County is less today than what it was in 1920 (55,742 in 1920 vs. 52,788 in 2019). For 100 years the population has gone downhill, not increased as has other cities. Think what this area would be like without Campbell Soup, Kimberly-Clark and Turner Industries. They have come to us only in the past 50 years.
The city needs someone who will work for the city, not to line his/her own pockets, which so often takes place. Most people who form the Paris City Council, elected by the people, have no idea of how to run and operate a city. Most of the time these people have no idea what it takes to run a business, especially a multi-million dollar business without profit in mind.
Most of these people do not know what management is all about; the good managers do not have time to mess with the city’s problems. Good managers and leaders operate Campbell and its many departments and Kimberly-Clark and its larger departments.
Paris, find a person (even without spending thousands of dollars) locally who is willing to devote the time, energy and efforts to be the city’s manager.
I have the education and background for such a job. I am retired. Your salary, regardless of how small, would only be pennies in my pocket. I would be willing to give the time and my talents to find a willing city manager with the right disposition to manage the city for several years. The city “fathers” would need to give him/her latitude to operate. City fathers most of the time need to set aside and let the manager manage, not to be a figurehead.
Nick Holloway
Blossom
