As usual, President Donald Trump lies and changes the truth to impress his base and keep them in his camp. He now claims that a vaccine for Covid-19 will be available by the end of the year and “maybe before;” he also contends the virus will be less of a problem by then.
An extensive report in Health News on Vaccines and Treatments for Covid-19, (May 19, 2020) indicates Trump is not realistic and is over-optimistic. One official of the National Institutes of Health says large scale testing “could begin in July and with a vaccine potentially available by January.” But other “experts say the more likely timeline is the summer or fall of 2021.”
Trial vaccines have many problems and often don’t work. They often take one and a half to two years to be tested. With all the testing of vaccines and with trial treatments using existing drugs, we should be optimistic, but probably need to be less.
Older patients who die from this virus usually have more severe health problems, and treatments being used are often risky. Many deaths are still ahead.
Many drugs are being tested around the world for help for Covid-19, however, this is risky since this virus intensifies and causes so many additional health issues especially in older patients already with severe health problems.
Edward V. Harris
Pflugerville
