Gary, Gary, Gary (O’Connor)! Has your editor not told you that it is bad form to begin a column (“Safety net erosion will hurt virus response,” March 19) stating that public health should not be politicized, and then turn around and do your best to politicize it? If that is the way you want to play this game, others can play it, too. To the points:
I don’t recall anyone, Democrat or Republican, diminishing the importance or seriousness of the present situation. True, when little was known, it was important to avoid panic, if possible. Those efforts didn’t work very well, did they? And, if you need toilet paper, see your friends and neighbors.
Where’s the complacency of which you speak?
No, testing is not yet universally available. Public health officials were caught by surprise and are responding as quickly as humanly possible. Unfortunately, we can’t call the fire department until there is actually a fire.
Mainstream news media is, largely, a crock, and their hatred for the Trump personality overrides most logical thought. Too bad. Their myopia causes them to miss a lot of good things.
People who are sick are getting the medical attention they need, without regard to insurance coverage.
Congress is working very hard in a bipartisan manner (first time in a long time) to solve a very complicated and expensive problem of relief for those who have been or will be hurt by this pandemic. Unfortunately, a solution cannot be rushed, and recovery will not be overnight.
This is the USA, where anyone reporting to a hospital emergency room receives care, regardless of ability to pay. The cost is covered by you and me. Obamacare has proven nearly worthless.
Food stamps distribution has been reduced because some folks have found jobs the Trump administration brought back to our nation. Reward for production beats free stuff any day.
The “stated goal” of destroying Social Security is untrue, and I am being polite when I say that. No doubt you can find a renegade out there who disagrees, but I dare you to show me documentation supporting this. Until you do, I cannot and will not believe anything you say or write.
It is almost heartbreaking to know that there are people in the voting public who buy your line of “I told you so.” Did their parents not tell them not to believe everything they read in the paper (or the internet, for that matter)?
You seem to think that because you believe it and the newspaper printed it, it must be the truth. Think again, my friend.
