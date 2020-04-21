The virus is upon us but Hope is here,
Keep praying now because God is near,
Covid-19 is strong but God is stronger,
So we will fight it and suffer no longer,
God is Hope and in Him we trust,
And we all should know that faith is a must,
Keep praying and believing in Jesus our Savior,
Lord help us all to be much braver.
Donna J. Moseley
Paris
