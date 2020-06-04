I got started writing this Sunday, but by the time Tuesday came around, much of it was hopelessly dated — rendered irrelevant by events devolving at a break-neck speed.
Here are the notes I had at the time.
This isn’t going to end well. It can’t. A black man is dead at the hands (or knee) of a white cop, and it looks like it was entirely preventable. It’s fixin’ to get ugly.
Looking beyond the unavoidable hot-headed anger and reaction of the moment, down the road there is no way in God’s Green Earth these police officers are going to get any kind of a fair trial. One has already been arrested and charged. My guess is, sooner or later, the others will be too. The rub is, hunting up a non-prejudiced venue is going to be a lot like trying to find a clean spot in a sewer line. Getting a non-politically charged and tainted trial will be even worse.
H*ll! I even catch myself thinking after I saw the video (which most of us have), my first knee jerk would be to look a defense attorney square in the eye and say, “Yeah. Prove to me he didn’t kill that man.” But, that isn’t the way we do things. The proper question — in light of the concept of innocent until proven guilty — is, “prove to me how this man intentionally or unintentionally and unlawfully took the victim’s life?” I confess that one looks like a lead-pipe cinch.
In the long run I suspect it will eventually hinge upon the question of proper protocols when a detainee declares they are in respiratory distress. The bottom line is — provided they are not an immediate danger to others — the only protocol I know is to maintain a patent airway, stop any significant bleeding and maintain a productive pulse.
The other inevitable result is the profession gets another ugly scar, making it a lot less desirable as a career. If you think recruitment and retention is a proper pain in the hind pockets now, wait until you see what the hiring landscape looks like after this. Get used to the idea of having to pay your law enforcement personnel a lot more.
Given the way this thing has blown up, and the nature and content of the video of the incident, you can bet your last pair of clean dry socks that either the prosecutor or the defense or both are going to do their level best to eliminate any jurors with any sort of law enforcement, fire or EMS background.
Society cannot afford to acquit these men, regardless of whether they are guilty or not. If any of these men are acquitted, the cities will burn and blood will run in the streets. But there’s a good chance that is going to happen anyway.
Honestly, I can’t blame those who choose to protest, but only peacefully protest. I fully condemn those who choose to get violent about it.
Just a quick fact-check here in case anyone needs a refresher. Protesting is protesting. In this case, most likely justifiable. However, protesting violently is rioting. Rioting is a violent crime. The same split-second you take it there, you are no longer justified, excused, forgiven or a righteous activist — nor in any possible way innocent or forgivable. You are a felon. Looting is not protesting. Looting is violent theft. Ditto a felony. Arson is not protesting. Arson is arson. It, too, is a felony.
In hindsight, I wish I had been wrong, but what happened next was inevitable. There was too much energy not to be exploited, and too much to be gained by throwing gasoline and dynamite into the smoldering fire. Not to mention the magic bricks.
Tell you the truth, Sunday I was with the folks who were outraged — right up until property got destroyed, innocent people were beaten to death and several cops got shot. Then that all changed.
From the mourning desk here at The Paper Radio, as of this writing, there are still two more days to go before run date. It horrifies me to think it, but more blood is going to be spilled before it’s over, so I don’t think anyone should be surprised when law enforcement backs up, takes a knee and deploys the long guns and live rounds.
