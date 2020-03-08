One of the first Santa Claus laps I can remember sitting on belonged to my uncle, Glenn Fleischman. Uncle Glenn loved a great number of things in his life, including me, but I swear nothing lit his face up like being in that big red suit and visiting the hospital where he worked.
Although I’d like to see Uncle Glenn in that suit one more time, just to see him smile, his time as Kris Kringle came to an end last month when he passed away at the age of 84.
By the time you read this, I will be on my way to southeastern Pennsylvania to visit with my aunt and cousins and to pay my last respects to a man who loved me like I was his son. It’s a 2,500-mile trek that will take me to southwestern Pennsylvania, where I spent my teen years, to visit with my mom and my 20-year-old son, Sammy.
I’m excited to see Aunt Barb, who hasn’t seen my wife and kids since before Willow, our 3-year-old, was born, In fact, Annalise was just a year old the last time we could visit. I do wish it could be under better circumstances.
My uncle was a good man, though he did enjoy his liquor and heated debates. Uncle Glenn proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he was assigned to the 386th Fighter Bomber Squadron. After his service, he worked as an HVAC mechanic for what is now Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital for 20 years until he retired in 2000.
He and Aunt Barb lived in Baltimore when I was a kid, and I have fond memories of visiting during the summers. He was a Mason of the Corinthian Lodge No. 93 there, as well as a Scottish Rite Mason; a Boumi Shriner; and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Highland Chapter No. 33.
After his retirement, he and Aunt Barb designed their own home in what was then a brand new subdivision in Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, and that’s where I last saw Uncle Glenn. We visited from Georgia, where I was the editor of The Clayton Tribune, and as I was leaving, he came out to hug me one more time. I’ll never forget how he looked at me, smiled and said, “I’m proud of you, boy. You’ve got a beautiful family. Take care now.”
I’m sure there will be laughter and tears this week during our visit, and I’m looking forward to the drive. Please keep my family in your prayers while we’re on the road, and I look forward to returning next week.
