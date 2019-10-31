I hope when I’m older I’ll yell and shake my fists at the younger generations.
“Back in my day, we had to hook into the phone lines and wait for the internet to connect. We had enough time to make a sandwich and eat it before we could go online.”
It will be my generation’s version of walking to school in the snow, uphill, both ways.
I’ve been thinking recently just how much my internet habits have changed. As a millennial — according to most researchers, the millennial generation started between 1980 and 1982, and I was born in 1984 — I’m of the first generation that really grew up with the internet, the world wide web as it used to be known. That was before there were smaller connected chatrooms and databases and military-based applications that would eventually grow to be the internet as we know it today. It really hit its stride as I and the rest of my generation were growing up, kind of like how people who grew up in the ’70s remember the first microwaves. Now it’s just something you do.
I’m full of nostalgia for the internet that was. There is still a drawer in my parents’ house where you can see the AOL CD-ROMs they sent free in the mail. I distinctly remember the sound of dial-up and the patient waiting for a website to load.
There was the relative ease of Windows 95 and how frustrated it made my teachers who weren’t tech-savvy. I also remember getting to play “The Oregon Trail” text-based computer game. It didn’t matter how I tried to play it, I almost never made it past Chimney Rock. I always died of dysentery.
Heading into the 2000s, I remember the weirdness of MySpace. Everyone was hoping to get “discovered” for their music or writing or art and debating their top friends list. Heaven forbid you move the wrong person down a notch or two.
You had to be invited to get on Facebook. In one of the first phases expanding past Harvard University’s servers, participants had to have a .edu email address, proving they were a college student, and they had to have an invitation to join the now-ubiquitous social media platform. Today, my Aunt Joyce can post all about her Mary Kay successes to her church lady friends, no invitation necessary.
I also probably still have a Yahoo email address. Since someone sent me an invitation to join Gmail, I haven’t even tried to access my Yahoo account. It’s been over 10 years, and I wonder if they still keep it active. Am I missing out on something I signed up for 17 years ago? Probably not, though I have managed to hang onto my cell number since 2004, which in and of itself is shocking considering how many times I have changed carriers.
Is it strange that I miss my little Nokia brick phone? Unlike most of today’s delicate smartphones, I could — and did — run over that Nokia with no issues afterwards.
I enjoyed the snake game so much that I have since downloaded it onto every subsequent smartphone I’ve owned.
It’s also strange to me that the internet habits of children today will be something they look back on with nostalgia.
“Remember when you actually had to type out the text to message someone with your thumbs like a barbarian? Nowadays all kids have to do is think a message and it’s sent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.