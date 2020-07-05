Property taxes are much like a double-edged sword, and right now Lamar County Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton and his appraisers are putting the edge on one side of that blade — the appraisal side of the tax equation.
County, city and school district officials soon will determine just what kind of edge they will put on the other side when it comes time to set property tax rates.
Some property owners feel as though they have been attacked right in the pocketbook after receiving this year’s property appraisals. But remember, folks, the appraisal puts a value on property before deductions are applied. Don’t faint upon first glance. Read the fine print.
No matter how many petitions are presented, or how much people bemoan increases in their appraised property values, there is little the Lamar County Appraisal District can do about increased values unless the property owner has documented proof why an appraisal should be lowered. Property owners can bring documentation to appraisers at Love Civic Center for an informal meeting, and if still not satisfied, taxpayers may go before an Appraisal Review Board with a formal protest.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, tax appraisers across the state requested relief for property owners by urging both the governor and comptroller to freeze appraisals at 2019 levels to avoid further increases in values. To do so, however, would require the Texas Legislature to meet in special session to change the Texas Property Tax Code. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will not call lawmakers to Austin during the pandemic.
As required by the code, Lamar County Appraisal District must appraise property at 100% of “fair market value.” And who determines “fair market value”? Although the Texas Comptroller’s Office will deny it has anything to do with how local appraisal districts determine “fair market value,” in reality the comptroller has everything to do with market value determinations.
The Comptroller’s Property Value Study, a state-mandated assessment performed at least once every two years to determine the total taxable value of all property in each school district in the state, is used by the Texas Commissioner of Education to distribute funds so school districts have roughly the same number of dollars to spend per student, regardless of the school district’s property wealth. Here’s how it works: A local appraisal district’s values must be at least 95% of the values placed by the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division or the school district loses state funding. When local appraisals are below 95%, state values are used to distribute state funding while a school district only collects taxes based on local appraisals. The difference between the two causes districts a loss in state funding.
Because the appraisal edge of our two-sided blade cuts deeply, it is now left to taxing entities to counteract. At least, that is where Abbott places the burden. In a May response to a letter from Democrats in the Texas Congressional Delegation asking him to halt property appraisal increases because of the coronavirus pandemic, the governor sidestepped the appraisal issue and placed responsibility on taxing entities — school districts, cities and counties.
“Property owners shouldn’t be saddled with rising property taxes while dealing with a pandemic,” Abbott said in his response to the letter. “As a result, local governments, who set property tax rates, should find ways to reduce the tax burden on Texans.”
After two years of substantial appraisal value increases, hopefully local values are finally catching up to state values and school districts will receive their share of state funding. If that’s the case, districts may be in a position to cut tax rates and dull the second edge of that cutting sword just a bit. Hopefully cities and counties will follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.