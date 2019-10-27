Do you know what I like most about President Theodore Roosevelt? The man never quit. It’s as though he was born without the gene that allows someone to simply walk the other way.
Like anyone else in public school, I was introduced to Teddy Roosevelt in my U.S. History class. But it wasn’t until I moved to North Dakota to take a job at The Dickinson Press that I really got to know our 26th president. That’s because the house I bought was half a block from the city’s courthouse, where Roosevelt delivered what’s considered to be his first public address. Steeped in Roosevelt history from his time in the Badlands, it was impossible not to learn more about the man while living there.
Anyone who has studied Roosevelt’s life knows he would find today’s world appalling — a deeply partisan, yet disengaged public easily “triggered” into anonymous and quickly forgotten outrage that results in little to no action. I have no doubts that Roosevelt would support former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell’s 2010 assessment of America: “We’ve become a nation of wusses.”
Roosevelt was a man of action who placed high value on “the strenuous life.” He was born a sickly lad who suffered from debilitating asthma attacks, a condition he overcame through rigorous exercise. As New York City police commissioner in the late 1890s, he didn’t hide from the public while enforcing unpopular laws. “If you don’t like the law, repeal it; while it exists, I enforce it,” he told critics.
When it was learned the city’s police department was “rotten to its core,” wrote Samuel Fallows in his book, “Splendid Deeds on Sea & Land,” Roosevelt stepped out from behind his desk to walk his officers’ beats late at night, with a journalist by his side, to ensure officers were doing their job — and God help the one who wasn’t. “In a six months’ campaign he had won the city; every saloon in New York obeyed the law. … For three and one-half years the city knew what it meant to have honesty and efficiency exemplified in the most of her servents,” Fallows wrote.
Today’s near-universal victim mentality would not do for Roosevelt. When thieves took off with his boat at Elkhorn Ranch, Roosevelt, then a Billings County deputy sheriff, took off after them with the help of his ranch hands. Despite numbing cold, the thieves were captured. Roosevelt could have hung them — who would tell? Instead, he brought them to justice in Dickinson via a journey that included an eight-day wait at the side of a frozen river.
And though the thieves had wronged him, Roosevelt showed such generosity to them that one of the men, Mike Finnigan, in writing to Roosevelt from prison, closed a letter, “P.S. Should you stop over at Bismarck this fall make a call to the Prison. I should be glad to meet you,” according to the National Park Service.
I’ll leave you with a Roosevelt quote that, I think, succinctly sums up the man while providing us all direction for a better life and a better community:
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
