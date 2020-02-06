Although coronavirus merits watching, as evidenced by the World Health Organization declaration late last month of a global health emergency, there’s another killer already at large among us that we can’t afford to ignore.
Also in January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the 2019-20 flu season, which is well underway, was shaping up to be one of the worst in decades. Perhaps worse even than the 2017-18 season, during which about 40 million people got sick and about 79,000 people died of the flu in the United States, according to the CDC.
The potential severity of this season, which runs from October 2019 through May 2020, is apparent in Galveston County, where the number of cases during the first four months was already almost three times that of the same period during the 2017-18 season.
“Last year, from Oct. 1 through Jan. 29, we had 1,350 reported cases of influenza,” Ashley Tompkins, communications director for the Galveston County Health District, told a Daily News reporter recently.
“This year, since Oct. 1 we’ve received 3,813 reported influenza cases.”
As of Sunday, about 17,300 people had contracted coronavirus and about 362 had died of it worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University report.
The flu already has killed 35,000 in this country alone during just the first four months of this season, according to Johns Hopkins University. That’s nearing half the number that died during the entire 2017-2018 season, which was the most lethal of the decade.
Coronavirus is new to most of us, and new is the root of news.
Meanwhile, we hear so much about flu season that the message can become background noise. It’s a mistake, however, to forget, ignore or underestimate influenza.
It infects people in the millions and kills them by the thousands and has been doing so for a long time.
In the United States, it killed an average of about 40,000 people each season from 2010 to 2018, resulted in about 20 million medical visits and as many as 647,000 hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
U.S. employees missed as many as 111 million workdays during those years because of the flu, which translates to $16.3 billion in lost earnings, according to the medical journal Vaccine.
Vaccines are the best way to fight the flu, but they aren’t the only things we can and should do. Some of the other methods are things our mothers probably told us — wash your hands a lot, keep your fingers out of your nose, mouth and eyes, don’t cough and sneeze all over everybody else, avoid sick people and stay home if you’re sick.
The vaccines aren’t ever 100 percent effective at preventing the flu, and they are better in some years than in others. Vaccines used during the 2009-10 season were about 60 percent effective, but the doses used in 2018-19 worked only about half that well, according to CDC estimates.
Even if the vaccines don’t prevent you from getting the flu, they likely will mean a milder case, keeping you out of the hospital, or worse.
The vaccines administered during the 2017-18 season, which were judged to be only about 38 percent effective, prevented an estimated 7 million cases, more than 100,000 hospitalizations and 8,000 deaths, according to the CDC.
Despite their flaws, vaccines are still the best tool we have to keep ourselves and each other safe.
