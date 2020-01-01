Something you may not know about me: I always have music going on inside my head.
Sometimes — a lot of the time — it’s snatches of melodies from movies I love, like the main theme from “The Quiet Man,” or the haunting soundtrack from the Michael Mann version of “The Last of The Mohicans,” or just about any thing from the “Star Wars” trilogies.
Often I am lulled to sleep by the songs I hear in my head, singing along softly to Bette Midler’s version of the title track from “The Rose,” or an old chorale adaptation I learned in high school of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken,” or “On the Wings of a Dove,” a song I was already familiar with long before Robert Duvall sang it in “Tender Mercies.”
Most of the time though, I am hearing any of a vast number of rock ’n roll songs, the truest soundtrack of my life. You might hear me singing, sometimes, if you are particularly lucky. It’s not that I’m that good, it’s just that I don’t generally sing out loud. My memory is much better than my actual voice.
Sometimes, though, the songs I am hearing in the back of my head are commercial jingles — or “junk” music” as I like to think of it.
Lately, I have been plagued with a running loop of the J.G. Wentworth commercial.
“I have a structured settlement and I need cash now, Call J.G. Wentworth! 877 cash now!”
You know the one I’m talking about: All these people belting out this pseudo-operatic ditty, extolling the joys of trading one’s annuity payments for a lump sum of cash. The first time I heard it, the commercial was actually set amid an opera company, complete with Valkyries and men in kimonos and obis, but these days the ad is set on a city bus, and everyone from the driver to the old women with shopping carts is harmonizing about getting rid of their long-term payments for cash on demand and ordering everyone to “call now.”
I do not know all the words, mind you; I just can’t get rid of the melody of the thing out of my head.
I understand it’s called an “earworm.”
I’ve apparently had a lot of earworms over the years. The earliest one I can recall was back in the earl ’70s, when Coca-Cola started with it’s “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” campaign. The song was all over TV and became so popular it was even recorded — with a bit of rewriting — and released to play on radio and sold in stores. I recall when I was in the Paris High School choir a few years later, we got sheet music for the song and performed it in concert.
The way I remember it, the choral arrangement had sections translated into different languages, which we learned to sing phonetically. I especially remember the part in German, which went “Ich möchte das Welt eine leibt lernen.” Years later I got on a translator site on the web and found the words I remember were wrong. The line should have read “Ich möchte der Welt das Singen beibringen.”
My guess is it was just a really poor translation back then.
There was a Dr Pepper song that came along a few years later that got a lot of play and has been stuck in my head since that time, too. I was reminded of it recently when I saw Jenny Agutter in a PBS show. Agutter starred in “An American Werewolf in London,” with David Naughton, who was the featured singer/dancer in those “I’m a Pepper” commercials. It’s nice to know they have both had good, long, successful careers and are still plugging away at it.
I don’t mind all these earworms, not really. They keep me company and that is never a bad thing — unless it’s that dratted “Meow Mix” song caterwauling at me.
