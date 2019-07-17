The Paris News celebrated its 150th anniversary last week with a special section looking back at how the paper used to look, followed by an open house, welcoming the public to the current office.
That’s 150 years of clock-ins and clock-outs, deadlines and press runs, every day covering the daily life of the people of Paris and Lamar County.
I started at The Paris News in 1975, during my first year in college, and yes, I am that old.
As an entrenched member of the yearbook staff at Paris High School, I started as a sophomore, writing about the doin’s at Paris High, learning to take pictures, polishing my skills in page design, and helping to design and layout the pages of The Owl. As I advanced in grade, I advanced in skills and responsibilities, branching out to take pictures at sporting events, writing features and editing the copy of other staff writers.
My junior year I was assistant co-editor, and in my senior year, I was promoted to co-editor. Just about the only job I did back then that I truly disliked was selling advertising for the book. Sales is not my forte, something I have proven again and again in this life, starting as far back as Girl Scout cookies.
After high school, having resolved to be a journalist, I entered Paris Junior College on a journalism scholarship. Even though I was the editor of the school’s magazine for two years, I also was a staff writer for the school newspaper. From one book a year, I moved up to a paper a week. It was hectic but never boring.
In my first year of college, my journalism instructor told me there was an opening for a part-time worker at The Paris News, proofing copy on the Sunday edition of the publication I had been reading most of my life.
The money let me drop a few hours of work at a local fast food restaurant and put me right in the middle of what I knew I wanted to do with my life. It wasn’t writing but it was journalism.
Within a year I was trained on all the typesetting machines, working not just the weekend shift but covering holidays and vacations for the full-time staff.
I continued to work part-time at The Paris News even after I took a brief and not-well-reasoned detour away from journalism and into a two-year stint studying theater/acting. By the time I wised up that drama was never going to pay the bills, I was living in Austin and working in the backshop at the Austin American-Statesman. I went from six editions a week to five or six editions a day, seven days a week. By 1981, I was back in Paris and back at The Paris News, still in the backshop.
Sixteen years later, I found myself in editorial, still building the paper every day, but on a computer now and eventually started to write again.
I have worked at The Paris News for more than 40 years of my adult life, and I have seen a lot of changes in my time here. Hot lead was replaced by computer drives, waxed paper and exacto-knives have given way to keyboards and apps, a staff of 20 or more writers reduced to five or so. In addition to one print edition a day, we are posting news ’round the clock to the internet and printing special editions and magazines for readers of every stripe.
I used to think journalism was all about words. but it turns out it’s all about the numbers.
Go figure.
