For years, Texas media outlets — this newspaper included — have called for greater government transparency, especially in officer-involved conflicts, and the Paris Police Department heeded that call this week.
The Paris News contacted the police department on Tuesday after learning about a video shared Monday on Facebook showing a Paris police officer conducting an arrest on Sunday. The video, which starts mid-arrest, shows the officer pointing what was later determined to be a Taser at the suspect, who is face down in the street, before cuffing him. Posted with the video, seen more than 5,000 times before The Paris News became aware of it, was an accusation that the officer had beaten the man in the moments before the video started.
The allegation came with real-world consequences — Police Chief Bob Hundley said the department was looking into the complaint, which it learned about when someone else filed an Open Records Act request for the officer’s body camera footage. Unfortunately, the department could not fulfill the request because there was no footage. The officer’s body camera had not been turned on, Hundley said.
That means the only people who know what happened in the moments before the video started are the suspect, Jackie Vanderburg Jr., the officer, Jeff Padier, and the eyewitnesses in the area. Everything captured on video shows Padier followed department policy for arrests, according to the police chief.
Even if the investigation clears the officer, the incident is a reminder that the body cameras officers wear are there as much for the suspect’s protection as the officer’s own. While there are some exceptions to recording, it should be reflex to switch it on when engaging with a suspect.
Although social media commentary on the story included backlash and support for the police department and condemnation of the newspaper for the report, this is how American government accountability works. The newspaper did its constitutionally protected duty, and in the process, it became the only outlet that allowed the Paris Police Department to answer the allegation.
Regardless of whether the newspaper covered the allegation, the video and accusation would still be out there on social media for millions of users to find. Anyone could pick it up, and there’s no guarantee it would be kept in context. In reporting the police department’s response, there is now a counterweight — there is something people can point to and say “this is what is known now.”
With the nation in a heightened state of alert regarding police, the Paris Police Department should be commended for its quick response and transparency on the matter.
Klark Byrd
