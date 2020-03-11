It is Spring Break, and while students, teachers and school staff rejoice in the time off, the rest of us are left with evaluating our week.
This will sound strange, especially to those who have driven through the square as of late, but thumbs up to getting the downtown plan started. Yes, right now, being waived through by guys in safety vests and narrowed roadways as we try to get to Culbertson Fountain is annoying, and it’s right after the city is winding up the bond issue to update the water infrastructure. However, this is what the city has been planning for a long time. It’s exciting to see the reality of those drafts come to life, and we can’t wait to see the finished product. Hopefully visitors to Paris — and the residents — will like the results.
Thumbs down to the coronavirus. A student at Texas A&M - Texarkana who thankfully tested negative, as the virus spreads even to East Texas. The virus also is causing some people to panic and purchase in bulk supplies that are needed by other people: from hand sanitizer to toilet paper to soap to facemasks. A tweet that has since gone viral calls out the behavior, reminding the hoarders that in order for the virus to not spread further, other people need to wash their hands as well. Please use a little common sense when it comes to, well, any virus, not just COVID-19.
Thumbs up to the Paris Wildcats. They have worked so hard and got so far in the UIL state championship bracket. They got up to the regional finals, one step away from the final game. They all played hard and did an excellent job. And congratulations to the other Lamar County teams as well, for games well fought. Now is the time to regroup and plan for next year.
Thumbs down to those who litter and dump on our roadways. While volunteers, residents and county workers do their best to keep up with illegal dumping and trash thrown out of vehicle windows, litterbugs should remember that if they are caught, they can face fines and potential jail time. It also reflects poorly on the county and city when some residents won’t even try to take care of their community. To those who care, get the license plate number next time you catch someone dropping off a couch on a back country road, and let your commissioner and the sheriff’s office know about it. Hold on to that Whataburger cup until you get to home or to the office. We can all do better.
