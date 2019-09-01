As proposed earlier this month, Lamar County leaders are considering a paid partnership with the Paris Fire Department to fund four firefighters, at a cost of $200,000, to always be at the ready to respond to emergency situations outside of Paris city limits.
The proposal comes as volunteer fire departments nationwide struggle to recruit firefighters. Lamar County is home to 19 fire stations, and all but the Paris Fire Department are staffed almost entirely by volunteers. Their numbers have been in decline in recent years, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said in November 2018.
When the partnership was proposed to county commissioners Aug. 6, Powderly Fire Chief Roger Bussell said “most of us have a good supply of volunteer firefighters,” but “they all have jobs” and that has hurt daytime response to callouts. He recalled a structure fire a few months ago in which he and his son were the only volunteers to arrive on scene, until Paris Fire Department arrived to provide mutual aid.
That’s a situation happening with greater frequency in recentc years, as County Commissioner Ronnie Bass, himself a volunteer firefighter for Hopewell’s department, in November said there have been “a number of times when I’m fighting a structure fire by myself.” Bass supported the proposal, though he hoped to negotiate a lower price.
Although $200,000 would cost every Lamar County resident $4.03 (using the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017 population estimate), The Paris News reported Aug. 21 the county’s leaders felt the proposal is too expensive. Bell said he hoped to see negotiations continue, but he and Commissioner Lonnie Layton said they heard from many constituents opposed to the plan.
Bell filed his proposed county budget on Friday in preparation of a 9 a.m. Sept. 3 public hearing on the county’s proposed tax rate, which is identical to last year’s rate. The partnership with Paris Fire Department is not part of that budget, but because it won’t be finalized until after a final public hearing Sept. 16, there’s time for supporters to be heard.
While it is important the county remain fiscally responsible — the help must be affordable — there’s also this lingering question: Is the life of a resident or a firefighter worth $200,000? If the answer is yes, county officials should be asked to reconsider.
Klark Byrd
