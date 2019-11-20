I made the mistake by tuning the AM radio to KRLD, on 1080KCs out of Dallas. It was near the top of the hour, and I was sort of desperately dodging all the maddening 30-minute infomercials that infest the weekend AM radio wasteland like audio cockroaches. The damn things are everywhere, useless, aggravating and impossible to get rid of. Not at all surprising though, they’re pure prepaid money-makers which occupy what otherwise might be considered unproductive air time. But they’re about as much fun to listen to as a dentist’s drill.
Following the top of the hour station identification, and a quick summary of local Dallas headlines, the old familiar jingle of the CBS Evening Radio News potted in. They used to have a pretty decent little newscast, so I let go of the knob and settled in to listen. That didn’t last long. Less than two minutes later I was staring at the radio in horrified disbelief.
In heart-attack serious tones — putting me in mind of Connie Chung back in the day — the anchor announced with stern verisimilitude that on Friday, the most monumental and momentous events in recent history had taken place at the impeachment investigation hearings in the House of Representatives. With a profound satisfaction in her voice, she declared that with such damning testimony as evidence, President Donald J. Trump was as good as ousted already.
You’ve got to be flippin’ kidding! What in the name of striped yellow cat fuzz was this lady talking about!? I listened on.
To hear her tell it, one would believe the testimony given to the investigative committee was fundamentally earth shattering, undeniably history making and unbelievably devastating. As she carried on, the thought went through my mind Baghdad Bob has some serious competition here. Clearly she had not observed the same hearing I did from any kind of objective standpoint.
No doubt Democrat party leaders shared and would be incredibly pleased with the bald-faced bias and demeanor, but it had little or no relationship with any sort of objectivity or exigent reality. What the committee and by intentional device we were treated to was a clearly coached account of a disgruntled employee who had been demoted for job performance issues and was personally unhappy about it. Nothing factual or substantive came from her testimony. Although, I have to admit, her on-camera performance easily rivaled that of Christine Blasey Ford. However, it also suffered the same fundamental flaws. Veracity and honorable motives being visibly high on the list.
Although it soured my stomach, I continued to listen as several correspondents added to the mix with much sincerity, dire warnings and sober reflections about what was to follow, but precious little in the way of facts, logic, researched journalism or unbiased reasoning. It sounded like the kind of stuff a Hollywood script writer might come up with in a “B” or lower movie.
What became abundantly clear to me in that moment was CBS radio news now proudly counts themselves among the likes of the top TV news offenders: ABC with their Syrian combat video, NBC’s story spiking and cover-ups, CNN’s daily descent into infamy, and MSNBC’s tingly leg brigade. Objectivity, honesty and unbiased responsible professionalism — along with any respectability or credibility — have been happily jettisoned. It also added to the feeling I’ve had this last few years that the fifth estate has corrupted itself beyond recovery and become a determined fifth column instead.
So I gave the effort up as a lost cause, abandoned all hope and shut the radio off. Not even the twisted malfeasance of the CBS network radio news could drive me back to another half hour of Hyaluronic Acid testimonials. Given a choice between that and cleaning out the chicken coop, I headed to the shed for a shovel and a hose.
On Sunday we decided to abandon reality in favor of a movie. Once the chores were done, we skipped out on a couple of undone jobs and sneaked off to town. We’ve come to not expect much from Hollywood these days, but I didn’t think they could do too much damage to a known story based on researchable fact. A friend had advised me by way of sarcasm and rolled eyes to keep my expectations safely low. As it turned out, it was good advice. It wasn’t terrible, but in the interest of a character-driven plot and available run time, it did have omissions in it big enough to sail a destroyer through.
However, the saddest and most disgusting thing about the entire outing was in the previews. Once again, dealing in the lowest and most unethical tactics at their disposal, a monolithic leftist film industry has churned out yet another high budget hatchet job aimed at someone or something they don’t like. This latest one is aimed squarely at Fox News. Sadly, there was some fertile ground for it to land in.
A friend of mine who worked in the local radio news business once told me, “Your credibility is all you’ve got. If you ever lose it, people can’t trust you. And if they don’t trust you, there’s a pretty good chance you can’t trust them to have your back when you need it.”
From small market fly-over country here at The Paper Radio, if you’re in the media, the more you roll that around in your head, the uglier the whole mess gets.
