As a journalist who likes being able to live in a small Texas town, I rarely go on the record with my opinions about things political. I have my opinions, mind you, I just try really hard to keep them out of the articles I work on for the paper.
I have been chided a time or two over the past few years for some of the things I have written in this column, mostly about issues that hit home — things like the Me Too Movement and gun control — but for the most part I keep my political opinions out of the pieces I write.
As a journalist, I have the utmost respect for the idea of objectivity. A good journalist reports the news as it happens, and works to provide the answers to the questions readers want to know about the incident in question. We call it “The Five Ws.”
“Who did what?” “Where did it take place and when did it take place?” And the most difficult question of the bunch, “why did this happen?”
A good news story should give the reader answers to all of these fundamental questions, including all the questions that don’t start with a W, such as “How did this happen?,” “How many people were involved?,” “How much will this cost me or my family/community?” and “How can I help?”
The ideal of objectivity is one that was deeply ingrained in me from an early age, when I first began to understand that journalism was a part of my future. My journalism teachers taught us to look for the facts of the thing, and to not let our own opinions color our work, in the questions we ask or the words we choose to describe things. Those lessons have stood by me in good stead for many, many years, and I intend to continue to stand by them.
That being said, I do, indeed, have my own personal opinions on many of the things that fill the news media these days.
In my opinion, the worst thing that could have happened to our culture is the subversion of the national media to political agendas, which is a truly unhappy result of the divisiveness of today’s political scene. The far right and the far left ends of the political spectrum have taken over the media as tools for their platforms, using the media to disseminate their message and demonize those they oppose. The leaders of the opposing factions shout their versions of truth, overwhelming those who hold more centrist views and leaving them to seek in vain the facts among the floods of fake news from both sides.
I believe the schism we are seeing in today’s politics is driven by greed and by intolerance on the part of those in office. When elected officials cannot abide by the wishes of those who elected them to office, those voters can exercise their rights to elect someone else, someone who is not getting rich from special interest groups or using their office to advance their personal beliefs and bigotries. Those voters also, by way of being responsible citizens, need to pay attention to those they do elect, asking questions and demanding answers about the candidates’ qualifications and training as well as their histories and not settling for the sound bites and press releases the candidates feed the public.
That’s where an objective press comes into the fore. An objective press will not settle for rhetoric and subjective points of view, but will ask questions like “Who are you?,” and “What are your qualifications?,” and will dig until they have the facts of the matter to lay before the citizens they serve.
