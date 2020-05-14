NPR’s On the Media program this past weekend was about the importance of local newspapers and the state of their decline. Many rural areas no longer have a local newspaper, and the effects of this on the community and local government are notably negative.
We can differ in our opinions about various aspects of The Paris News, including the stories it covers and how it covers them, the stories it doesn’t cover, its editorial positions, and the misspellings and grammar foibles that make it into print. I hope, however, that you will agree with me that Paris is fortunate to have its local paper, and will join me in supporting its efforts to provide journalism and opinion relevant to Paris and Lamar County.
George Struve
Paris
