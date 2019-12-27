During this holiday season, you’ll likely have encountered a four-letter word that seems synonymous with Christmastime: “Yule.” Maybe you cozied up to a crackling “Yule log” — which these days most often involves a virtual fireplace on a video loop that’s aired on the streaming service of your choice. Or you might have heard a holiday song with lyrics about “Yuletide,” like “Deck the Halls” or “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
What you might not know, however, is that “Yule” originally referred to a pagan winter solstice festival in ancient England, held by Anglo-Saxons before they were converted to Christianity. In Old English, the festival was called “geol,” and other Germanic-speaking pagan peoples held similar wintertime celebrations.
While the early word history isn’t entirely clear, one theory has it that the word “jolly” (meaning “festive, merry”) is also linked to the root meaning of “Yule.” The compound form “Yuletide” combines “Yule” with an equally ancient word: “tide” meaning a division of time, such as a feast day.
Little is known about the pagan ritual as practiced in pre-Christian England. We only know that “Yule” once referred to a winter month and, apparently, to a religious event celebrated at the end of the year, perhaps marked by sacrifices.
Regardless of what those Anglo-Saxons were up to, when Britain became Christianized, the old ceremony of “Yule” got put to new use for the twelve-day feast of the Nativity of Jesus, beginning on Christmas Day.
In its Christian form, “Yule” (or “Ule”) served as a native Anglo-Saxon alternative to “Christmas,” and even became an exclamation of joy for Christmas revelry. As one English scholar wrote in 1661: “In Yorkshire and our other Northern parts, they have an old Custom, after Sermon or Service on Christmas day, the people will, even in the Churches cry ‘Ule, Ule,’ as a token of rejoicing.”
“Yule” is not the only pagan term that was given new meaning on the Christian calendar. The Old English word “lencten,” meaning “spring season,” was shortened to “Lent” and adopted for the 40 days of fasting and penitence leading up to Easter. And “Easter” itself is derived from “Eostre,” the name of a Germanic goddess of spring described by the great Anglo-Saxon historian the Venerable Bede.
While old “Yule” songs may have faded away, new ones took their place. The traditional Christmas song “Deck the Halls,” when it was first given English lyrics, included the line “Troll the ancient Christmas carol,” with “troll” meaning “to sing heartily.” Variants of the song later changed the line to “Troll the ancient Yuletide carol.”
References to drinking were also removed from the song to make it more appropriate to children, with “See the flowing bowl before us” changed to “See the blazing Yule before us,” referring to the large log traditionally burned in a fireplace during Yuletide.
Even though the burning “Yule log” is now chiefly enjoyed in video form, the name also gets used for a Christmas dessert made of sponge cake and cream filling, rolled up and decorated to look like the festive wooden log.
