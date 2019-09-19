There’s been too much going on this week for me to make one cohesive column, so I offer some random thoughts, though they are mostly complaints.
• I cannot wait for our press in the back to get fixed. Because of the electrical issues, we have had a deadline of 9 a.m. to get all the pages put together, and it’s driving everyone in the editorial department mad. Deadline itself is stressful enough, but pushing up a deadline to earlier in the morning has everyone — literally — losing sleep and their minds.
• The Emmys are coming up, and I really, really want Phoebe Waller-Bridge to win something for her opus “Fleabag.” The dramedy has brilliant camera work, writing and acting. I love her asides to the audience. It’s almost Shakespearian with the explanatory soliloquy. And Waller-Bridge’s comedic timing is impeccable. She’s also one of the writers responsible for AMC’s “Killing Eve,” if you’re interested. Olivia Coleman is in it as well, and she plays the wonderfully despicable step-mother-to-be.
• I hate multi-level marketing scams. This week three former classmates have contacted me out of the blue on social media to invest in one scheme or another or to come to one of their “parties,” selling me stuff I could find cheaper or of a much better quality elsewhere, were I so inclined to purchase. I haven’t heard from them in ages, not even a “happy birthday” message, and now they want me to buy from them?
• I finally found my copy of “A Wizard of Earthsea” and had to immediately put down any other book I was reading to re-read it. It was stuck under five cookbooks in the kitchen. How it got there is a mystery, but I never tire of LeGuin’s spare, marvelous prose. I’ll probably wind up reading through the entire Earthsea cycle again. Some books are like that. “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is one, so is “Good Omens,” and I highly recommend the Amazon television series for “Good Omens.” David Tennant is one of my all-time favorite actors.
• I am tired of each channel creating its own streaming service. NBC now has Peacock. CBS has their CBS All-Access. I liked it better when everything was on Netflix and Hulu. It’s getting to the point where I just have to say my budget can’t take it anymore. I don’t want cable. I don’t want satellite TV. I want to stream what I watch, but I don’t want 50-million subscriptions to do so.
