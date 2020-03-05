Can anyone in the county leadership tell people where the $10 road and bridge fee that is extra on our tag fee really goes, and why there is now a $4.75 processing and handling fee on tags?
Why is there that extra fee and where does it go?
The City Council has hired a new city manager, but what was the real reason they let the other manager go? What they said was he wasn’t taking the city in the right direction. What was the direction he was going, and where do they want to go?
Bill Walker
Paris
