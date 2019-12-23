Jerry Dudley and I can agree on one point: Republicans and Democrats “live” in different worlds.
Dudley prefers Fox News and OAN with a sprinkling of CBS. I rely on The Washington Post, The Guardian, Forbes, Bloomberg, NPR and Politico. According to an independent media rating firm, Fox News and OAN are considered “hyper-partisan right” and CBS, along with ABC and NBC are “neutral.” My sources are either neutral or on the line between neutral and “skews” left. I rarely look at Huffington Post, Daily Kos, MSNBC or Alternet, which are “hyper-partisan left.” Fox News has an accuracy rate of 30%.
Psychologists have a term for what affects most of us: confirmation bias. We both look for facts that support our worldviews. The difference is in the degree of partisanship of our sources.
It is therefore no surprise that Dudley and most Republicans believe there is “nothing to see” in Democratic-led impeachment proceedings. Many of President Donald Trump’s supporters also fall prey to his use of Nazi Joseph Goebbel’s dictum: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
Trump began his administration with an average of five proven lies a day. He now averages 30 with occasional bursts of over 40, according to multiple fact checkers. And he has hyper-partisans like Barr, Graham, Ratcliffe, Gaetz and others to help.
Confirmation bias also affects what and how we read. That is evident in Dudley’s dismissal of the Mueller report. He read it looking to exonerate Trump; I read it looking for confirmation of his guilt. We both found support for our views. Mine, however, are supported by over 1,000 former federal prosecutors who signed a letter saying that were Trump not president he would have been indicted for obstruction of justice. Mueller, of course, didn’t have the power to indict, only to recommend. Our Founding Fathers prescribed an alternative to indictment: impeachment.
Notably, Trump prohibited most of his staff from testifying under oath to Mueller’s team, so it is remarkable that Mueller found sufficient evidence for 10 incidents of obstruction justice. Innocent people rarely hesitate to testify on their own behalf or to allow others who might exonerate them to testify. Trump has refused to allow any of his staff to honor any of the subpoenas issued by the U.S. House of Representatives. Executive privilege is normally exercised by a president because of national security concerns or to protect sensitive negotiations. Neither condition exists with Trump’s refusals.
Different worlds indeed.
