There are many, many sayings in journalism, and The Paris News is guilty of many of them.
“If it bleeds, it leads” directly expresses that tragedy tends to generate more sales and is therefore placed higher on the front page of the paper.
I had a college professor once, very cynically, say that the farther away an event happened, the more people had to die in order for your readers to actually care. One or two people dying in a country across the Pacific didn’t merit a story in the local paper, but 200 people dying definitely did — that is literally what he said.
“Puppies and children sell papers” means cutesy photos also sell better. It’s the same as modern day clickbait. “You’ll never believe what this dachshund puppy did!” “This kid gave up his lunch money to a homeless man and something amazing happened!” That type of clickbait relies on either shock or “aww” value in one way or another.
Paris News staff writer Mary Madewell’s continuous coverage of the Starks family’s lack of running water started as a story of potential tragedy, and it wonderfully became a feel-good story with the help of many folks from around Lamar County.
There’s also what several editors have nicknamed “unsexy” stories — these are stories covering endless meetings about seemingly nitpicky, dull government stuff. A great example of this is the Region D Water Board meetings I cover. Every single one of those meetings is chock full of government acronyms like WUGs (water user groups), MAG (modeled available groundwater), WAM (water availability model), LUGs and PUGs. Those last two I made up, but it’s only a matter of time, as they’re running out of three-letter combos.
At times it seems like that board sifts through more mind-numbing data than the IRS. Very occasionally something really attention-grabbing will pop up, like the never-dying Marvin Nichols Reservoir plan, a contentious bone between North and Northeast Texas. But most of the business those board members discuss is vitally important to our region.
The same goes for many of the board meetings The Paris News covers. North Lamar ISD decides to buy its own tractor instead of renting one. The Paris City Council wants to take a closer look at tourism numbers to decide how much money to allocate to Love Civic Center. The county commissioners ask the district attorney how much the county is spending on indigent defense. If you look at the sales numbers on those stories, you might ask: “Who cares?”
Well, you should. As “unsexy” as these stories are, they are part of what the founding fathers had in mind when they discussed an “educated electorate,” that is, the voting public knowing what they’re signing up for at the ballot box. Paying attention to less flashy stories means come November or May, you don’t have to ask what your elected officials are doing. You know. It’s why the fourth estate is considered one of the pillars of a democratic society.
Color me biased on this, but I think The Paris News does a good job of balancing the attention-grabbing and dry government type stories so readers get their metaphorical news vegetables (“County OKs indigent health partnership with hospital”) and the cake stories (“Bogata woman finds 3.72-carat diamond in Arkansas state park”).
Don’t forget to read, I mean eat, your vegetables; they’re good for you and good for our government.
