These are my thoughts regarding your poll on impact of coronavirus and recent commentary in The Paris News.
The biggest concern I have is the impact to myself and my family members’ health. I am concerned about my fellow church members, friends and members of my community. Secondly, I am concerned about those workers who are losing their jobs or are having to work reduced hours; the small businesses since both the worker and small business owner lives paycheck to paycheck.
I am concerned about those people who may be hungry now or in the near future. I am concerned about the school children who are not able to continue with the education that they need. I am concerned about the impact it has on those students who are graduating and are missing out on celebrations they should be having. I am concerned about those who are retired or are close to retirement and have seen their savings evaporate.
With that in mind, I have to think about our large businesses also since their health ties into all of our retirement savings. It is hard for me to swallow the fact that these businesses and their leadership became a whole lot richer due to the tax cuts, and now they need a hand out. I believe mistakes have been and are being made but this is no time to point fingers at one another. We have an election in November, and the American people can decide who needs to be rewarded and who needs to be punished.
In closing, I would like to say that as a Christian I believe that this life is temporary and me and you each have the gift of a better eternal life. You can open a Bible and fact check that John 3:16.
James A. Watts
Bogata
