SPOILER ALERT: This contains mild spoilers for the new Disney+ show “The Mandalorian.”
Just like the Man With No Name, the Mandalorian treks his way through an alien — in this case, literally — desert atmosphere in search of his target.
Very little information is revealed about the gunslinger — er, phase blaster-er? — and what his goals are. A wealthy client has commissioned a curious bounty, and the Mandalorian was hired for the job.
As in the Dollars trilogy (“A Fist Full of Dollars,” “A Few Dollars More” and “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly”), there is lots of wanton violence, a fringe society and the protagonist doesn’t exactly seem to be on the hero’s journey we were taught in English Literature class.
So far, only two episodes have been released on the new Disney+ streaming platform, and I’m hooked. “The Mandalorian” is the latest Star Wars offering, a series set just a few years after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” after the rebellion broke the backbone of the empire.
We’ve got the Mandalorian himself, part of a tribe of bounty hunters that spawned the infamous Boba Fett; we’ve got empire sympathizers in hiding, seeking to return to power once again; and we’ve got the strangest aspect of all, what seems to be another member of the same alien race that beget Yoda himself.
I feel this isn’t a very strong spoiler, because, frankly, the adorable little dude has been plastered all over the internet since the show dropped. He — she? It? How many different genders does this race have? — has been memed. He looks like Yoda and Gizmo from “Gremlins” somehow reproduced. Any search engine query for the show pops up with his image, so I feel I’m in the clear here.
Overall, I like the new app. Both of my parents made sure I watched almost all of the Disney vault catalogue, including things like “The Cat From Outer Space,” “The Ugly Dachshund,” “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” etc. And, they’re all there. I will be riding this nostalgia high for quite a bit, I think.
And, I’m definitely sticking around for the rest of “The Mandalorian.” It’s not “Game of Thrones”-level of violence — what is? — since everything on the app is PG-13 and under, but it is intriguing. According to the show’s producer/director Jon Favreau, much of what inspired “The Mandalorian” and the original Star Wars trilogy came from the work of notable filmmaker Sergio Leone, godfather of the Spaghetti Western, so no surprise there.
Now we just have to see if the rest of the series lives up to its promising beginning.
