We may all be primed.
That’s what health and fitness guru Tom Nikkola of Minnesota posted on Facebook recently about the coronavirus epidemic. Shared with me by Connie Beard, former Paris News editor, the article piqued my interest. The article received so many initial shares (88,000) that it crashed the author’s website, and he shared it again about a week ago.
Of equal interest is an editorial Thursday by current Paris News editor Klark Byrd.
Byrd reminded readers that nothing has changed about coronavirus Covid-19 since federal, state and local officials ordered business closures in March. Yet, we are now in the process of businesses re-opening their doors with our fingers crossed there will be no huge resurgence of the pandemic that would overflow the capabilities of our healthcare system.
“There is still no vaccine to guard us from Covid-19, and we don’t know if the antibodies produced by those who have had it will grant them immunity,” Byrd wrote. “There is hope that some drug or some combination of drugs can limit the severity, but testing is underway. It’s not a guarantee.”
Byrd cautions, “now is not the time to be lax in our mitigation efforts. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security because stores and playgrounds are open. Yes, we need the economy up and running, but we need something else too — healthy people to work, shop and pay bills.”
Byrd should be congratulated for reminding us nothing has changed. Like others, I am afraid, I have been more relaxed in some of the early precautions I was so religious about practicing.
Now, for the Nikkola article. The author points out that slogans such as “we are all in this together”; “stay home”; “stay safe”; “we’ll get through this”; and, “it’s our new normal” may be priming us for what is to come. Or, it could be a simple coincidence. Either way, he says, “we’ve been primed.”
For those not familiar with behavioral priming, Nikkola has this to say:
“It is the ability to influence someone’s thoughts, attitudes and behaviors without them knowing about it, through exposing them to a previous stimulus. For example, repeating the phrase, “Stay home. Stay safe.” could be a form of priming, as it has the potential to impact the way people think (or don’t think and just do), speak or act.”
“We are all in this together,” if heard over and over and unconsciously believed, then it means those who don’t follow the conventional recommendations aren’t in this with you. They’re outsiders, easy to target, hate and slander.
“Stay home. Stay safe.” implies that by staying home, you’re doing something that helps protect people. To not stay home then, would mean putting others at risk, which sets the stage for people to easily buy into the idea that if you don’t stay home, you’re selfish, Nikkola wrote.
“There’s nothing to prove this statement is accurate,” he added. “Recent data says the opposite because 66% of hospitalizations in New York are from people sheltering in place. Behavioral priming can lead us to believe something is a fact even without evidence to support it.
About “a new normal,” the author says, “What a perfect phrase to prime you to accept a life that’s different from the life we lived up until 2020. If you believe whatever we’re told to do next is the ‘new normal’ after hearing that phrase a thousand times, you’ll be less likely to question whatever that suggested normal might be.”
Nikkola argues he is not suggesting some sort of a global conspiracy, or that a group of evil-minded people decided to take advantage of the global coronavirus pandemic to create a different way of living.
“I’m only asking the question, “What if?” he wrote.
From this article, I am reminded of the importance of asking questions with an open mind, being aware of behavior priming and, most importantly, for now:
Live life unafraid, stay as healthy as possible so when — not if — exposed to Covid-19, the outcome will not be disheartening.
