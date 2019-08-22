Former city manager John Godwin and Paris City Council reached a separation agreement. The public hearing will not occur, and we will fund the buyout.
As I told Godwin on Monday, I appreciate his service to the City of Paris. I think transparency in government is important, and this process was not transparent. Councilors Clifford, Portugal, Pilgrim and Knox don’t have to make public a resolution listing grievances and Godwin doesn’t get to respond. That is not in the best interests of the city in my view.
It is most interesting to me that if management by fear or other issues was the problem, why was there not a complaint to HR by one of the 335 city employees over the years? Certainly out of over 300 employees there were some who could not be intimidated.
Councilor Stone indicated there were no complaints, and that during the investigation by an outside lawyer there was no back-up information. Apparently there was no probationary period when supposed management style issues could be discussed, counseled and corrected, either. Some simply are not being forthcoming in my opinion. Some just wanted him gone.
Now Mr. Anderson serves as interim until some process occurs where we fund a search firm, request applications for city manager that the council can study or some other method is used. It will be interesting to learn the terms of the separation agreement as was indicated would happen after the agreement is signed.
In the meantime, the saga continues.
Tim Bullock
Paris
