When this pandemic hit, I wrote about my concerns at the time. I still have those same concerns now, including a new one: politics.
I would start by saying I am a 75-year-old Christian with underlying medical conditions, a gun owner and a hunter that normally votes Democrat, so I have certain beliefs that you may not agree with.
We have 26 governors who are Republican and 24 who are Democrats. Every state shut their schools down. Forty nine states closed business down. Forty three states had some type of stay at home order. My extended family is made up of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, and so far we all take this pandemic serious to some degree. The older family members take it more seriously than the younger ones. I would hope that you would respect those of us that choose to wear a mask as well as those businesses that require you to wear a mask.
We had church last Sunday for the first time in the building. Everyone wore a mask while entering and exiting the building and practiced social distancing. Some people carry a gun to protect themselves and others. Some churches fill the need to have armed guards. I wear a mask to protect others and myself.
Every state has some form of mail-in ballot. I have worked in the elections with both Democrats and Republicans and have trust in all of those I have worked with that they all want a fair and honest election. There is a lot of talk about voter fraud, but over the years there has been very few cases found. When we lose faith in our elections, then we will lose faith in our democracy. I may choose to vote by mail this year and believe others should have that option also.
All of these issues are bipartisan and should have bipartisan solutions. When we have commentary in this paper and comments on social media that try to frame these issues as either Democrat or Republican, those people are doing so in a purely political nature. As I stated, I normally vote Democrat, but our elected officials statewide and locally are all Republicans so I find it hard to believe that the Democrats are the cause of our shutdown of businesses and schools, and that there is rampant fraud in our election system both in person and by mail.
So far, I have had only three family members who have had Covid-19, and we have three church members that I know of that have or have had Covid-19. I have two family members that work in hot spots that have had several people test positive. I know we can not stay shutdown indefinitely, so I hope and pray we open up safely. Love your neighbor as you love yourself. Protect your neighbor as you protect yourself.
