God, is this a test of Your design
To see how much we trust in Thine?
Is this a test of our faith in You
And if it is, what must we do?
Covid-19 is threatening the lives we love
And it’s time we got back to our God above
Please heal us and forgive our foolish behavior
And help us to never forget Jesus our Savior
