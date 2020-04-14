Letter to the Editor

God, is this a test of Your design

To see how much we trust in Thine?

Is this a test of our faith in You

And if it is, what must we do?

Covid-19 is threatening the lives we love

And it’s time we got back to our God above

Please heal us and forgive our foolish behavior

And help us to never forget Jesus our Savior

Paris

