As each year comes to a close, we take stock of the past year’s failures and successes and make plans and resolutions in an effort to make the new year better than the last. From a political standpoint, the idea of making the coming year better should be a universal desire.
However, I fear the radical left will continue their failed efforts to ill-legitimize the Trump presidency with constant attacks and a barrage of false charges and claims against the president rather than focusing on what’s best for the country. The president has made huge strides to improve the lot of Americans. Imagine what could have been accomplished if the “resistance” had not existed.
The Republican party’s plan for 2020 is simple, stay focused on those things that will improve the lives of all Americans by continuing President Donald Trump’s efforts in the following areas:
• Reduce health care costs through free market open competition rather than a government mandated system.
• Defend every law-abiding American’s constitutional rights of freedom of religion, free speech and the right to bear arms.
• Increase prosperity with a free market economy that creates opportunity as opposed to one that kills jobs with burdensome government regulations.
• Appoint federal judges that uphold the Constitution rather than advance personal political agendas.
• Maintain America’s sovereignty by securing our borders and passing common sense immigration reform legislation.
• Improve international trade agreements to eliminate trade deficits and keep our dollars and jobs here.
• Address the opioid crisis at its root cause.
• Hold NATO allies accountable to pay their fair share.
• Return the government to “we the people” by draining the swamp of corrupt politicians and bureaucrats.
Republicans’ 2020 goals are to re-elect the president, take back the House and increase its Senate majority, and to Keep America Great.
