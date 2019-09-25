When I played Little League baseball, one could be a bat boy at age 8, and the teams were made up of 9- to 12-year-old boys. There were two leagues, the American and the National. At the end of the season, the All-Stars were picked.
One season, Gene Anderson (Paris finance director and current interim city manager) and I made the All-Stars and were both honored with the Sportsmanship Trophies, he for the American League and I for the National League.
Now, at age 65, I have found sportsmanship severely lacking when it comes to local politics.
The recent firing, resigning and subsequent consultant hiring of former city manager John Godwin leaves too many questions unanswered. The policy of executive session and sealed records does not deliver on the fair, just and righteous service our elected and appointed officials are sworn to uphold.
In 2016, I requested a meeting with the city manager, city attorney, director of code enforcement, my councilwoman and my wife. I wanted to inform them that I had a potential buyer for the Belford Apartments and to discuss the process of dropping the imposed fines because they interfere with its sale. At that time, the city manager told me the fines and accruing interest were used as an intimidation tactic. The fines were not dropped, the sale was not made and the city went on to sue me.
Again, this is only one example of the interference with the sale of this property. So, Ms. Mary Madewell (The Paris News staff writer) and Councilwoman Linda Knox (Paris News, Sept. 11, 2019), who is really to blame for this downtown Paris “eyesore”? Are you familiar with the term inverse condemnation?
As for the Paris Economic Development Corp., it should have never been established and should be disassembled all across Texas. There is too much room for temptation to misguide and misuse, given the nature of mankind. The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce with all its personal history contacts and passion can provide insight into our local economic development needs as an “advisory board” free of charge; and voter apathy could be resuscitated for a true reflection of “an overwhelming majority vote,” as some have suggested to be the case for the corporation’s existence.
The local form of government should also be changed from a part-time council (mayor chosen by the council) – city manager type to the full-time council (elected by their district) and full-time mayor (elected by the whole city, not the council) type. We should have never had an outsider city manager or an outsider city planner, again too much room to misguide and misuse.
Instead, our city should be working toward achieving the recognition and honor of a city sportsmanship trophy.
