A recent Pew Research Center report (“Why Americans Don’t Fully Trust Many Who Hold Positions of Power & Responsibility,” September 2019) found that many Americans see declining levels of trust and confidence in the federal government, elected officials and their trust of each other. Most people believe the interplay between trust issues in the public and the interpersonal sphere has made it harder to solve some of the country’s problems.
Whether in our personal lives or our interaction with our government, trust is the key to success. And as our country struggles to respond to COVID-19, it is absolutely critical that we are told the truth by government officials so we can keep our families and ourselves healthy and safe.
I am convinced that the distrust in our government stems from a perceived history of backroom deals. This perception arose from a culture of secrecy at all levels of government. This is why I believe it is important that we celebrate “Sunshine Week,” a national initiative to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of making decisions in secrecy.
In Texas, our “sunshine” law, the Texas Public Information Act, passed in 1973 in response to the Sharpstown stock fraud scandal. The act states that “government is the servant and not the master of the people. The people, in delegating authority, do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know.” Since the law was passed almost 50 years ago, much has changed with our technologies, how governments operate and the public’s expectations of government officials. In 2019, the Texas Legislature modernized our “sunshine” law with the passage of three bills.
House Bill 81 (Canales, Hinojosa) was in response to the city of McAllen refusing to release information about its contractual agreement with the entertainer Enrique Iglesias to perform at a holiday parade. When the new law became effective, the city finally released information showing it spent almost $500,000 for the entertainer’s appearance.
Senate Bill 943 (Watson, Capriglione) amends the Government Code to make government contracting information public and require its disclosure.
Senate Bill 1640 (Watson, Phelan) restored the prohibition against “walking quorums” that prevented members of a governmental body from making decisions while not in their called meetings.
These legislative enactments did not garner a great deal of media attention like the high-profile bills on school finance or property tax reform, but as we observe Sunshine Week, I believe it is important to recognize the impact these new laws will have on shining the light on all levels of government decision making.
Plato is credited with saying, “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” If we are to restore the trust that is necessary for success in this great American society, we cannot afford to be afraid of the light.
