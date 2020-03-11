Here we are three days into Spring Break and the weather is letting us down a bit.
After Monday’s spotty sunshine and just mildly chilly temperatures, Tuesday was fair, getting up into the low 70s with lots of sunshine that made the idea of pulling off those light jackets everyone left the house in that morning seem like a good idea. The breeze was soft, from the south-southeast.
Driving around Paris on one of the first fair spring days — yes I do know that Spring does not officially begin until Thursday of next week — was a study of green and white.
New green grass is growing taller than the remains of the old grass that has rattled in the wind all winter long and the Bradford pears are blazing white splashes against the still bare hardwood trees up and down every street.
I love the Bradfords; they are gorgeous to look at this time of year, even though the blossoms don’t smell as beautiful as they appear. They come on so fast, appearing almost as if by magic. The trees are bare and brown one day, then suddenly, the next day, they are drifts of pure white against the sky. The blossoms are gone almost as fast as they come, it seems, the soft greens of the leaves proudly filling in as the blossoms fall to the often muddy ground beneath or drift up against the curbs, like snow in the sunshine.
Snow is not all that uncommon in March in this part of Texas, although it is primarily to be seen in January and February around here.
In March 2010, a cold front brought sleet, followed by heavy snow to the area, on the 20th and 21st of the month. Some places got from 5 to 9 inches of frozen precipitation. In 1924, between 4 and 8 inches of snow fell across the Red River Valley early in March.
Just last year, the national Weather Service noted a record cold temperature of 19 degrees on March 5. Of course, that wasn’t nearly as cold as the record low set on March 3 and 4 in 1943 — 7 degrees. Record highs in March average in the mid 80s. In 1911, temperatures in Paris for the five days from March 7th to 11th ranged from 87 to 91. And that was before most people had air conditioning.
Spring in Texas is always a bit of a roll of the dice, when it comes to the weather, with spring storms and plenty of rainfall on tap in March and April and the beginning of the official tornado season on April 1.
The weather forecast for the next few days is for rain in Paris, starting this evening, with showers and thunderstorms in the offing through Monday, when the kids finally go back to school after the Spring Break. Just what every parent wants to hear.
In my family, spring break was just a week off from school; we did not make a habit of going on vacations in the spring‚ or any other time, really. I do recall going to visit family in northern Indiana a few times on spring break, but driving straight through for 13 or 14 hours to sleep on a couch for a few nights and then retrace the route was never that much of a vacation, in my opinion.
There was one spring break, when my dad drove my mom and sister and me to Gainesville, where we boarded a train that took us to Chicago. Before the train arrived we visited a zoo in Gainesville and the train ride was a real thrill, but sleeping on a couch and driving back with my grandparents was no holiday, believe me. March in northern Indiana is still winter time.
