Staying home in a time of coronavirus is not the hardship for me it seems to be for a lot of people. I have never been a social butterfly, always on the go, popping in and out of events and functions willy-nilly. I like staying at home.
So the concept of staying in and staying safe is not onerous to me. I like being at home alone; I set my own pace, I make my own rules and I can wear my pajamas, thank you very much.
As long as I have TV reception, I’m fine with staying at home, and the TV channels are making it easy to adhere to the not-yet-mandatory rules about social distancing.
Many of the channels I have already at the house are turning to their go-to shows and scheduling binge-a-thons for their viewers. This is not a new concept for TV schedulers. Several of the channels I have were already using the marathon shows format and have for years. I am quite happy that the one channel — I cannot remember which one off hand — recently acquired the rights to all of the original episodes of the original “Law & Order,” and I have been watching those shows for several months now. I never really got into the first L&O, when it started all those many years ago — probably because it was on opposite some show I really wanted to watch — so I missed out on it the first time around, and I have been happily playing catch up these past few months. That’s a lot of shows, 20 years’ worth.
I love home remodeling shows, they are my guilty passion. I will happily sit through hours of reruns of shows like “Fixer Upper” or “Love It or List It,” until I hit an episode that features people whose personalities or personal neuroses rub me the wrong way and make me claw across the couch for the remote control so I can tune those losers out.
I also like “Home Town,” a clone of “Fixer Upper” but with a couple remodeling the kinds of places people like me might actually buy and live in. There’s also less preening for the camera and a lot less shiplap on the show.
I’ve been seeing the news organizations making recommendations of shows to add to people’s stay-at-home binge-watch lists, and a lot of the shows are those I decided not to watch the first time around. I just never could get into some of the really popular shows everyone was raving about. I had no interest in ”Mad Men” or “Breaking Bad.” They were too grim, too close to real life. And the shows that were filmed in the beta/pseudo-documentary style, like “Modern Family” and “The Office,” just never seemed that funny to me.
People keep telling me I need to give up cable and get set up on streaming services over the internet, but I can’t find the will to live when I start to think about most things technology-connected. I cannot face the prospect of the phone calls to people with thick accents or — worse — the prerecorded messages that move way too fast to follow, using terminology that sounds like a foreign language to a Luddite like me.
I intend to investigate the Center for Puppetry Arts’ website for free performances. They also promise educational material for kids for free for all those stay-at-home families looking for something new and different.
