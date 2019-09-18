So, Paris City Council said they let the city manager go because he wasn’t leading the city in the right direction. So why did they give him such a large buyout and ask him to stay around for six months to give the new interim manager advice? Still sounds as if something is wrong.
The county just had a revalue about a year or two ago, so are they going to forget about the rate and start to revalue every few years?
Just read where the City Council gave Atmos Energy the right to raise its rate.
When will the people get a break?
And last, why do Paris people have to pay a city and a county tax where the county people only pay county taxes?
Bill Walker
Paris
