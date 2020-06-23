For the past few days, I have noted the stories and conversation flying around about Sul Ross. True to form, there is a tremendous amount of misinformation and hype about President Ross. His life and career is one of the most researched and chronicled of Texans prior to 1900.
I have spent over 40 years reviewing dozens of newspapers, archival documents and publications on his life. Ross was an honorable man. However, there were opinions about him when he was alive and there have been barrels of ink used since 1900 to tell his story — some of which, to no one’s surprise — have been politically motivated and revisionist in nature.
Ross was a household name by the time he was 19. Working on the Brazos Reservation near Graham with his father Shapley Ross, he was enlisted in the rangers to help stem the tide of hostile rouge Indians and disruptive white troublemakers, who attacked both new settlers in the region as well as friendly Indians on the reservation. There were those who encroached on Indian lands and efforts were made to stop them. The late 1850s was a very unsettled and violent period on the western frontier of Texas.
Ross did indeed serve in the Confederate army, as did thousands of Texans, including the entire 1883 inaugural faculty at the University of Texas. He returned home to Waco and received a full presidential pardon. He was one of the most vocal supporters of local education for all. He worked with a number of African American and Indian families as the region struggled to recover. Known for his impartial fairness, he was recruited to run for sheriff and arrested a growing gang of white criminal squatters that preyed on citizens across East Texas. He abhorred mob violence and was swift to advocate harsh punishment for violators. To emphasize law and order, he was the founder and catalyst in 1874 for the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, which still functions today.
His only other known memberships were as a Mason (the College Station lodge is named in his honor) and a supporter of a veterans group that raised funding and assistance for the widowed and orphaned families.
As a state senator, he championed education, frontier improvements and agricultural affairs. In 1886, he was elected governor by one of the largest percent vote totals of any governor in Texas. A fiscal conservative, he balanced the state budget yet insisted that education at all levels be funded. Texas A&M and Prairie View Normal College would not be here today if it were not for Sul Ross. When opponents in Austin attacked, he went direct to the legislature to prevent them from cutting off funding to both schools.
He continued to lead the efforts to expand African American rural schools when radical Democrats wanted to defund support of local black education and halted numerous attempts to attack the funding for Prairie View, fighting and demanding the legislature to do the right thing.
He won — and provided additional funding and jobs after establishing one of the first agricultural experiment stations at an African American college in the United States.
When African American Sen. William Holland proposed the hospital for the “Deaf, Dumb and Blind Colored Institute” (today MHMR), Ross supported the full funding. Against massive opposition from the radical white Democrats he appointed Holland, a Union Army war veteran, as its first director. When asked why, Ross simply noted, “He was the best man for the job.”
Concerned with the Texas criminal process he insisted on a review and upon receiving the report he realized the inequity of justice and pardoned more African American sentences that all the previous governors combined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.