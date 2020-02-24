There are two events Thursday for people to attend — first, at 5 p.m., there’s an opportunity to meet U.S. Senate candidate Dwayne Stovall at the Red Exhibit Building on the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, 570 E. Center St. in Paris. And second, immediately following the meet and greet, proceed to Building C at the fairgrounds and hear Louisiana State Sen. Elbert Guillory at 6 p.m. as the Association of Lamar County Republicans hosts an event to honor our nation’s Black Heroes.
It is my vision to utilize the ALCR and the principles of the Republican Party to help break down the racial divide in Lamar County.
More than ever before, it is becoming evident of the clear evil agendas at work. It is in those evil plans that God can work unity within a divided community where unity was not much more than a dream before.
Lamar County, unfortunately, has some deep-rooted wrongs that took place many years ago that created barriers between the white and black communities.
This event will be our second annual effort at breaking through this barrier. We are honored to have Louisiana State Sen. Elbert Guillory as our guest speaker. He is a highly-esteemed member of the black community that is putting a lot of effort into exposing the lies of more liberal-minded beliefs and reminding people of true history.
Both black and white Americans have deep-rooted religious convictions that are founded in God. We seek to continue establishing traditional God-fearing families that seek to work hand-in-hand with their neighbors regardless of race to help each other to prosper together and not at the expense of the other. We believe that all men and women are created equal, and that our government can only continue to be blessed by continuing to follow after those deep-rooted beliefs.
I ask you to encourage your family and friends to invest in this event and make a difference.
May this only be the beginning.
For God and country!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.