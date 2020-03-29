In a week in which the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and in Texas shot up considerably, and in which the number of unemployment benefits application skyrocketed 860%, you might think it hard to find something to celebrate. But that’s not the case in the Red River Valley.
In fact, it’s not at all hard to find people all over the county willing to lend a hand to their neighbor or even a complete stranger during this time of pandemic. People like Tricia Reed and her 13-year-old daughter Emalee who spent time delivering toilet paper to Emalee’s grandmother and their elderly neighbors.
Toilet paper supplies are slowly coming back, but at the time of their deliveries, supplies were tight — the shelves were bare. The Sumner family had to drive to the other side of the county to even get some toilet paper to deliver. The brand they brought back was Angel Soft, and it’s a safe bet the recipients of those gifts consider Tricia and her daughter angels too.
Also deserving a thumbs up this week are the government bodies that hosted their regular or special meetings in a transparent manner, upholding the spirit of Texas’s Open Meetings Act. That includes North Lamar ISD, Fannin County and City of Paris. Each of these entities made sure their proceedings were seen or heard by the public, and each worked out a way to accept public comment even though Gov. Greg Abbott on March 16 suspended the part of the act that guarantees the public can access and participate in government meetings.
The suspension was related to guidance to limit gatherings in public places to slow the spread of Covid-19, and it’s not that it wasn’t a necessary move — the government must still function in a crisis. Although Attorney General Ken Paxton said governments like school boards and city councils were expected to conduct meetings by phone or video conference, not all small governments have that technology in place. It was refreshing to see our local governments use all means at their disposal to keep the public’s opportunity to attend intact.
Lastly, thumbs down to anyone who is not heeding the advice of local, state and federal government and health officials. Enough conspiracy theories, enough comparing it to the flu and enough with this survival of the fittest mentality. The coronavirus is not a political ploy by either American party to take down the other — the parties don’t control the rest of the world where the virus has had impacts. Covid-19 is a more efficient contagion than the flu, and it’s proving to be deadlier. Yes, 80% of cases present with mild symptoms, but it’s like a game of Russian roulette. The odds are on your side, but it’s a deadly game you’re playing.
Stay home. Stay healthy.
