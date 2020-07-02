To be a hero one must be brave,
And risk their life, someone else to save,
Some came home, some gave their life,
Fighting for the Stars and Stripes,
This country is free because we won,
And I am so grateful for what you’ve done.
Dedicated to all those who have fought and who are fighting for our great country.
Thank you.
Donna Moseley
Paris
