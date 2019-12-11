I suspect most folks share a certain disgust with this whole tiresome impeachment affair and are heartily sick of it dominating the news. My first response to Tuesday’s articles of impeachment hovers somewhere between, “well, bless their lil’ ol’ hearts”, and, “gee, isn’t that special.”
When the Democrats started jonesing for these investigations, someone in the room with enough foresight should have tapped them on the shoulder and explained the concept of “be very careful what you ask for. You might get it.” Given the number of swamp-dweller characters and their kids involved in shady dealings in the Ukraine, you’d think they’d be more inclined to slink quietly away hoping nobody starts asking too many more questions, but it seems perhaps there might be plenty of abject avarice to go around but not too much in the way of good judgment. But, that begs the question to some extent. If they were any smarter than that, they wouldn’t have jumped into such an odious mess in the first place. Maybe they never got the advice, “the company you choose to keep will have a lot to do with the way your future prospects evolve.”
There are any number of applicable witticisms and pedestrian cliches to hang on that kind of folly. The first one to come to mind is, “people who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” I’ll let you fill out the rest of the list.
I don’t know if they’ll successfully get this kicked into the Senate or not. It clearly isn’t in their best interests to do so. But I’m not sure they will be able to get a grip on their own cold-bellied fear and seething hatred long enough to let cooler heads prevail. It would be wiser to settle on censure, and let impeachment die quietly in the House, then simply allow the mainstream media to run the effectively unaccountable public impeachment out on the nation’s airwaves.
Sadly, that’s a job the media should instantly drop and run from like it was a radioactive rabid skunk, but at this point, most are already all-in and have an equally insurmountable problem with both visceral hatred and the path they have chosen and paved.
In the long run, if it does make it over to the Senate, a lot of us won’t be any too surprised when several presumed responsible representatives within the Senate flinch and roll over like spooked pups pleading for a belly rub from the media.
With a few expected and a couple of surprising exceptions, the Republican response to all this has been disappointingly milquetoast to most of their constituents out here in fly-over country. There are indeed deeply entrenched traditions governing the pecking order and food chain in the swamp, but habitual normalcy bias just isn’t a suitable response to all this. The other guys have already chucked the rule book out the door. When you’re in a street fight and the other guy has 28 inches of ugly end-hooked rebar in one hand, and a skinning knife in the other, it’s a plain time to put up bare knuckle fists and start dancing to Queensberry Rules.
Unless you never had any too much intention to win in the first place.
Contrary to popular speculation, I don’t buy that the country is being divided by all the manifest dysfunction in Washington, D.C. I suspect exigent symptomatology is being mistaken for causality. The divide didn’t start over there around all the marble and monuments. What is happening inside the beltway is just a boiled down concentrated reflection of the state of the country. Civil discourse and responsible behavior is rapidly losing ground. Typically, the higher the population density, the more pronounced the problem.
Another concentrated population and therefore collection of symptoms exists online. Sadly, the pervading hateful nastiness isn’t limited to the realm of Congress. Social media is also a bilateral minefield. Over most of social media, being silly enough to admit to being a conservative Republican or a liberal Democrat in the wrong company is typically an automatic invitation to be immediately and viciously cyber-smacked by a feeding frenzy of keyboard-commandos.
Two cases in point. A high school friend, photographer and a helluva talented nurse made the mistake of expressing the opinion that the attack on Barron Trump last week was way out of line. The reaction was swift and savage. People she had formerly presumed to be friends — before they knew her political leanings — turned on her like a pack of marauding dogs. Conversely, another friend — a pastor — casually mentioned he was starting to re-think common sense gun control, and before he managed to duck away from the conversation and the keyboard, I think he may have ended up with scorch marks on his face.
In either case, someone didn’t like a differing opinion or opinions, and immediately took it upon themselves to forcefully browbeat the offender into changing the error of their ways and conforming to the most recent and preferred manifestation of group-think.
Not good. This is how you make powder kegs.
From the rear entrance to the survival bunker here at The Paper Radio, whether you agree with her politics or not, methinks this would be a real good time to pray for the health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.