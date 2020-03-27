The news Thursday of the death of a New York nurse hit me pretty hard.
Renee Madewell-Jones is a nurse anesthetist, and she works in several hospitals in the Chicago suburbs where the number of coronavirus cases is rising.
and fills hospitals with very sick patients.
Although Renee is not yet on the front lines dealing directly with COVID-19 cases, she is in surgery where patients from vehicle accidents and those with gunshot wounds are cared for on a regular basis. After all, it is Chicago.
Renee tells us when she gets home from work she strips her clothes in the garage and goes directly to the shower before interacting with her husband and 10-year-old son.
Although I worry about her, Renee is healthy with no precondition like the severe asthma from which the New York nurse reportedly suffered. My prayers go out to his family.
Here in Texas, health care workers are expressing concern about a national shortage of personal protective equipment, according to The Texas Tribune reporter Emma Platoff in a Wednesday article.
“There is growing fear among health care workers across Texas that they may have to battle the worst of the new coronavirus outbreak without the masks, gowns and gloves needed to keep them safe,” she wrote.
“Some small, rural hospitals say they have so little protective gear that it could be exhausted in hours by even a few COVID-19 patients. Even bigger hospitals, which say their supplies are sufficient for now, don’t know how they will be able to replenish stocks as patient counts grow.’
Although the state has no stockpile of protective gear, Gov. Greg Abbott has appealed to the federal government and has received one shipment of supplies, which is at least a start.
At a White House briefing Saturday, President Donald Trump said private companies have agreed to make face masks and other gear. Hopefully enough new masks and protective gear will be available before health care facilities start getting overwhelmed by infected patients.
Until the news of the death of the New York nurse, I planned to write a “thumbs up” piece about those working to inform and protect the community from this pandemic. Paris Mayor Steve Clifford and Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell are on my “thumbs up” list for the leadership they are showing during this event.
Also on my list are interim City Manager Gene Anderson and Brady Fisher, who served as county judge in the 1980s.
“Why Brady Fisher?” some might ask.
As a member of the executive committee of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, Brady delivered the most heart-felt prayer before the group met via video-conference Thursday morning.
Not only did he ask the Lord to guide our national, state and local leaders but he also asked that the Lord “be with us all during this difficult time.”
Likewise, Gene led Paris City Council in prayer before last night’s meeting, also by video-conference.
“Heavenly Father, we are so thankful for your many blessings, and Father, we are especially mindful of your protection and your grace during these troubled times. We just ask, Father, that you give our leaders wisdom and help them, Father, be able to know what to do...
“Father, we thank you for all that you have already done, and we pray all these things in the name of Jesus Christ.”
And, we say AMEN.
