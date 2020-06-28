One of the people trying to get the Confederate soldier statue moved stated that “people forced to walk past the statue” question their ability to get justice inside the courthouse. Every time I have been to the courthouse, I have parked in the nice, big, easy-to-use parking lot on the other side of the building. The statue side has limited parking and only parallel parking, making it difficult for most to use.
I cannot imagine anyone being “forced to walk past” the statue. The statue was hidden by trees the two times we went to see it.
Texas was part of the Confederacy, and we cannot hide that fact. Instead of going to the enormous cost of moving the statue, why can’t we just show the next steps in our history? I would donate to build another statue commemorating Abe Lincoln and the Emancipation Proclamation, Juneteenth and then Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, the voting rights act and all other things done to end discrimination against people of color. They can be positioned in places much more prominent than the existing statue and would tell the whole story, not just the beginning, the most shameful part.
It would bring us together instead of tearing us apart.
Slavery was evil, and the removal of it is the best part of the story. Let’s celebrate the good stuff.
Nicki Voss
Paris
